Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 31, 2022

Today is ... Halloween

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events on Monday.

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Sunday.

Did You Notice?

Former Crimson Tide football players Jalen Hurts and Minkah Fitzpatrick exchanged jerseys after their game:

Alabama volleyball got into the Halloween spirit:

Happy belated birthday to women's basketball coach Kristy Curry:

October 31, 1939: Tommy Brooker was born in Demopolis, Ala.

October 31, 1951: Nick Saban was born in Fairmont, West Virginia.

October 31, 1981: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his 313th game, tying him with Pop Warner for second on the all-time list for major college wins. The victory certainly did not come easily as the Crimson Tide edged Mississippi State 13-10 in an extremely hard-hitting game played in Tuscaloosa. A total of 17 fumbles occurred. Alabama lost seven fumbles and Mississippi State four. However, it was safety Tommy Wilcox's interception in the end zone of a John Bond pass that preserved the win. A 28-yard field goal by Terry Sanders, subbing for Peter Kim who was flattened by a Bulldog defender on a first half three-point try, proved to be the game-winner.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

Oct. 31: "What can I say about Nick Saban. He is the best coach in America." — Former Alabama athletic director Mal Moore

We'll leave you with this...

Happy birthday to legendary coach Nick Saban!