Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 31, 2022
Today is ... Halloween
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No events on Monday.
Crimson Tide Results
No results from Sunday.
Did You Notice?
- Former Crimson Tide football players Jalen Hurts and Minkah Fitzpatrick exchanged jerseys after their game:
- Alabama volleyball got into the Halloween spirit:
- Happy belated birthday to women's basketball coach Kristy Curry:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
October 31, 1939: Tommy Brooker was born in Demopolis, Ala.
October 31, 1951: Nick Saban was born in Fairmont, West Virginia.
October 31, 1981: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his 313th game, tying him with Pop Warner for second on the all-time list for major college wins. The victory certainly did not come easily as the Crimson Tide edged Mississippi State 13-10 in an extremely hard-hitting game played in Tuscaloosa. A total of 17 fumbles occurred. Alabama lost seven fumbles and Mississippi State four. However, it was safety Tommy Wilcox's interception in the end zone of a John Bond pass that preserved the win. A 28-yard field goal by Terry Sanders, subbing for Peter Kim who was flattened by a Bulldog defender on a first half three-point try, proved to be the game-winner.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
Oct. 31: "What can I say about Nick Saban. He is the best coach in America." — Former Alabama athletic director Mal Moore
We'll leave you with this...
Happy birthday to legendary coach Nick Saban!