Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... Halloween

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events on Monday.

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

  • Former Crimson Tide football players Jalen Hurts and Minkah Fitzpatrick exchanged jerseys after their game:
  • Alabama volleyball got into the Halloween spirit:
  • Happy belated birthday to women's basketball coach Kristy Curry:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 31, 1939: Tommy Brooker was born in Demopolis, Ala. 

October 31, 1951: Nick Saban was born in Fairmont, West Virginia. 

October 31, 1981: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his 313th game, tying him with Pop Warner for second on the all-time list for major college wins. The victory certainly did not come easily as the Crimson Tide edged Mississippi State 13-10 in an extremely hard-hitting game played in Tuscaloosa. A total of 17 fumbles occurred. Alabama lost seven fumbles and Mississippi State four. However, it was safety Tommy Wilcox's interception in the end zone of a John Bond pass that preserved the win. A 28-yard field goal by Terry Sanders, subbing for Peter Kim who was flattened by a Bulldog defender on a first half three-point try, proved to be the game-winner.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

Oct. 31: "What can I say about Nick Saban. He is the best coach in America." — Former Alabama athletic director Mal Moore

We'll leave you with this...

Happy birthday to legendary coach Nick Saban!

Nate Oats in a team huddle
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Not Concerned with Shooting Struggles in Exhibition Win

By Blake Byler
Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 8: Derrick Henry Sets a Franchise Record

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Holds Steady in Polls Following Bye Week

By Mason Smith
Alabama Soccer
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Nearly Sweeps SEC Awards

By Mason Smith
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Seventy-ONE
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Seventy-ONE

By Anthony Sisco
Freshman forward Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Mason Smith