Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Labor Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Sunday's Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 1, Utah 1

Trailing 1-0 on the road at Utah, Alabama soccer tied the game in the 88th minute when senior Reyna Reyes deflected a corner kick into the net to tie the game. After the final two minutes of regulation and stoppage time, the Crimson Tide left with a 1-1 tie against the Utes to improve its record to 4-1-1.

Did you Notice?

  • Here's a look at Reyes' game-tying goal for Alabama soccer, with Felicia Knox getting the assist off of the corner:
  • Peyton Wilson hit his 11th home run of the season for the Quad City River Bandits:
  • And Alabama football got Edwin Diaz's thumbs up for utilizing his walk-up music during the Utah State game:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I love football. I really love football. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the second best thing in the world.” – Joe Namath

