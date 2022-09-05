Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 5, 2022

Today is ... Labor Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Sunday's Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 1, Utah 1

Trailing 1-0 on the road at Utah, Alabama soccer tied the game in the 88th minute when senior Reyna Reyes deflected a corner kick into the net to tie the game. After the final two minutes of regulation and stoppage time, the Crimson Tide left with a 1-1 tie against the Utes to improve its record to 4-1-1.

Did you Notice?

Here's a look at Reyes' game-tying goal for Alabama soccer, with Felicia Knox getting the assist off of the corner:

Peyton Wilson hit his 11th home run of the season for the Quad City River Bandits:

And Alabama football got Edwin Diaz's thumbs up for utilizing his walk-up music during the Utah State game:

September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I love football. I really love football. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the second best thing in the world.” – Joe Namath

