Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 13, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... World Kindness Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide schedule

Soccer: vs LSU, First Round of SEC Tournament, Orange Beach, Ala., 6 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Alabama soccer's Riley Mattingly and Felicia Knox were named to the All-SEC Second Team and All-SEC Freshman Team, respectively. The Crimson Tide will open up SEC tournament play with LSU on Friday night.
  • Crimson Tide men's golf signed Jones Free, a standout prospect from Selma, Ala. “We are very excited to have someone of Jones’ character and ability join our program,” coach Jay Seawell said. “He is a winner and he has certainly proven that he is comfortable in pressure situations. We are looking forward to having him as a part of our program.”
  • The women's program signed Isabella van der Biest. “We are extremely excited that Isabella has chosen to join our Alabama golf program," coach Mic Potter said. "She will be a big bright spot in what has been a difficult year. Isabella possesses a big game and advanced technical skills; she will be a future star for the Crimson Tide.”
  • Alabama's Jasmine Walker was named to the 2021 Katrina McClain Award watch list, which is awarded to the best power forward in women's basketball.
  • The first round of The Masters was suspended due to darkness, but through 10 holes, Justin Thomas is five-under par and two shots off the lead.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 13, 1937: A fourth-and-1 pass from Joe Kilgrow to Tut Warren in the fourth quarter gave Alabama a 7-0 win over Georgia Tech before an overflow crowd of 26,000 at Legion Field in Birmingham. Seniors Leroy Monsky, Kilgrow, Jim Ryba, Jim Tipton, and Johnny Roberts played their final home game as the team enhanced its chances of landing either a Rose or Sugar Bowl invitation.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 13: “Instead of looking at the overall picture, he gives the players something they can really lash their teeth into, which allows them to play more aggressively. There are a lot of guys who can draw up defenses in the dirt and draw X’s and O’s. The question is what little things can you find to help each player play his position. That’s one thing Nick is good at.” — Dan Pees, former assistant coach for Nick Saban who was Kent State’s head coach from 1998-2003

We'll leave you with this ...

