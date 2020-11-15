Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 15, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ...America Recycles Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: 2021 Guard JD Davison Signs With Alabama Basketball
Crimson Tide schedule
Volleyball: vs LSU, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama golfer stumbled on the back nine in the third round of The Masters, falling six shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. He tees off at 8:19 a.m (CT) for the final round:
- Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss today's game against the Chicago Bears with a groin injury. He scored two touchdowns last weekend.
- Former Crimson Tide linebacker Eryk Anders was forced to withdraw from his UFC fight due to health concerns:
- Here is the College Gameday feature on Thomas' and Nick Saban's relationship:
- Patrick Surtain II is Pro Football Focus' highest graded Power-Five defender this season:
- Alabama tennis has picked up a commitment from 2021 prospect Zach Foster.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. – Bryant Museum
November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Nov. 15: “No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas