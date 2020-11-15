Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 15, 2020

Today is ...America Recycles Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: 2021 Guard JD Davison Signs With Alabama Basketball

Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball: vs LSU, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Alabama golfer stumbled on the back nine in the third round of The Masters, falling six shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. He tees off at 8:19 a.m (CT) for the final round:

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss today's game against the Chicago Bears with a groin injury. He scored two touchdowns last weekend.

Former Crimson Tide linebacker Eryk Anders was forced to withdraw from his UFC fight due to health concerns:

Here is the College Gameday feature on Thomas' and Nick Saban's relationship:

Patrick Surtain II is Pro Football Focus' highest graded Power-Five defender this season:

Alabama tennis has picked up a commitment from 2021 prospect Zach Foster.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. – Bryant Museum

November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 15: “No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas

We'll leave you with this ...