Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 15, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ...America Recycles Day

Crimson Tide schedule 

Volleyball: vs LSU, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

  • Former Alabama golfer stumbled on the back nine in the third round of The Masters, falling six shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. He tees off at 8:19 a.m (CT) for the final round:
  • Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss today's game against the Chicago Bears with a groin injury. He scored two touchdowns last weekend.
  • Former Crimson Tide linebacker Eryk Anders was forced to withdraw from his UFC fight due to health concerns:
  • Here is the College Gameday feature on Thomas' and Nick Saban's relationship:
  • Patrick Surtain II is Pro Football Focus' highest graded Power-Five defender this season:
  • Alabama tennis has picked up a commitment from 2021 prospect Zach Foster.

November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. – Bryant Museum

November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.

Nov. 15: “No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas

