Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 19, 2020

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at Tennessee/Virginia, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Former Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson, who recruited and coached the newest member of the New Orleans Pelicans in Kira Lewis Jr., was very excited to see Lewis join the ranks of the NBA:

While Lewis was getting drafted, another former Crimson Tide basketball player in Collin Sexton celebrated his mother's 50th birthday by giving her a new Audi Q8:

Tua Tagovailoa clarified to Mike Florio what he said about the NFL not being hard:

Alabama soccer added another addition to its 2020 signing class in keeper Hannah Alexander from Lake Travis, Texas:

November 19, 1950: Alabama scored 27 first quarter points en route to a 54-19 romp over Georgia Tech, the worst defeat administered to a Yellow Jacket team since 1930. Sophomore halfback Bobby Marlow sparked the rout with a 180-yard rushing performance on only 13 carries. Marlow's four touchdowns included one for 91 yards. Receiving star Al Lary set an SEC record with his 10th touchdown reception of the year, a spectacular 48-yard grab in the third quarter. Alabama had 569 yards of total offense, 369 on the ground and 190 in the air.

November 19, 1994: O.J. Howard was born in Prattville, Ala.

"I haven't even thought about all that stuff." — Mike Shula when asked about his job security after losing to Auburn for a fourth-straight time on this date in 2006.

