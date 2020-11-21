SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 21, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Stuffing Day

BamaCentral Headlines 

Crimson Tide results 

Swimming & Diving: Alabama came away with six wins and a school record on the second day of its double-dual meet against Virginia and host school Tennessee at the Jones Aquatic Center on the UT campus Friday.

The Crimson Tide women closed out their night with a new school record in the 800 freestyle relay. Morgan Scott, Kensey McMahon, Ashley Voelkerding and Gracie Felner crushed the previous mark set at last year’s SEC Championships, knocking off more than two seconds with a 7:05.69.

Rhyan White raced away from the field in the 100 backstroke, clocking a 50.45 to finish more than a second and a half ahead of her nearest competitor. It was the second fastest time of both her career and in Alabama history. White also took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.40, the third fastest time of her career and in UA history.

Jake Marcum earned his first win wearing the crimson and white of Alabama, turning in a 46.83 to out-touch teammate Matt Menke by one hundredth of a second in the 100 backstroke. Marcum’s time shaved more than a second off his previous career-best and ranks him seventh all-time at UA.

Menke, Liam Bell, Colton Stogner and Matt King opened the night by posting a 1:24.65 to win the 200 medley relay, while Bell, Cam Auerbach, Kacper Piotrowski and Jonathan Berneburg closed things out by winning the 800 freestyle relay in a time of 6:25.50.

Kevin Li picked up his second win in as many days, taking top honors off the 3-meter springboard with 385.85 points, once again finishing 20 points ahead of his closest competitor.

Crimson Tide schedule 

Football: Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama, 3 p.m (CT), Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice? 

  • Alabama defeated Auburn in its annual food drive competition for the fourth straight year and received 291,047 pounds of food in the process. Well done.
  • Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. was named Pepsi's NFL Rookie of the Week for his efforts against the Houston Texans. The Browns ran for 231 yards in the 10-7 win.
  • Former Alabama golfer Stephanie Meadow is six-under par through two rounds at the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship. She is only two shots off the lead.
  • Alabama basketball signee JD Davison continued the hot start to his senior year with this between-the-legs slam dunk:
  • According to the Athletic, JaMychal Green has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Denver Nuggets. 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 21, 1942: Alabama downed Vanderbilt 27-7 at Legion Field before 17,000 fans in Birmingham. Johnny August on an 11-yard run, Bobby Tom Jenkins on a one-yard dive, Dave Brown on a five-yard scamper, and Bill Baughman on a 50-yard pass reception from Red Burns accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

November 21, 1981: Wesley Britt was born in Cullman, Ala.

November 21, 2015: Cyrus Jones returned two punts for touchdowns in his final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a 56-6 victory over Charleston Southern. Jones scored on returns of 43 and 72 yards, becoming the first Alabama player to score twice on punt returns, according to school records dating to 1944. He's also the first Crimson Tide player to have touchdowns on punt returns in consecutive games. "I'm just happy I went out the way I did, in kind of dramatic fashion," Jones said. "It's something I'll never forget."

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

Nov. 21: "I told the players if we had lost this game today, there would be nothing else that would tarnish what you've accomplished more than that. You would someday be an NFL player in a Mercedes-Benz and roll your window down to talk to a pretty girl and she'd say, 'You lost to Chattanooga when you played at Alabama.’ Nobody would ever forget that one." — Nick Saban after Alabama won in this date in 2009, 45-0.

We’ll leave you with this ... 

