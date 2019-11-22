Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 22, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Cranberry Relish Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

 Swimming and diving: Georgia Tech Invitational, all day

 Volleyball: Alabama at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Women’s basketball: Alabama 74, South Alabama 62

Early Signing Period

• Soccer announced its six new additions to the program.

• Swimming: Blake Peeples signed his letter of intent. Ben Hines gave a verbal commitment for the Class of 2021.

• Track and Field added distance runner Leah Hanle from Germany.

Did you notice?

• The Alabama track team showing support at the NCAA Cross Country Championships at Terre Haute, Ind.:

• A different kind of tweet from Lane Kiffin:

• AL.com reported that redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis is expected to participate in the Senior Day ceremony Saturday.

• Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was one of 20 players selected as a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

• This isn’t getting enough attention:

• Cheyenne Knight shot the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., at -1. She’s tied for 22 and six strokes off the lead. Kristen Gillman was at +3.

• This is a new look:

• If you don’t know the story, you should check this out:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“This must be what God looks like.” _ George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach

BamaCentral

With the Early-Signing Period Over, Who Does Alabama Basketball Turn to Next in 2020 Class?

Tyler Martin
1 0

A look at the top targets still on the board for the Crimson Tide in 2020

Kenyan Combination Hopes to Close Out Alabama Cross Country Careers with Another 1-2 Finish

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide's Gilbert Kigen and Vincent Kiprop among the leading contenders at NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday

It's the Quarterback of the Defense Who Will Have the Biggest Impact on Alabama's Playoff Chances

Christopher Walsh
0

While all the attention has been on Mac Jones, Alabama's freshman middle linebacker Shane Lee has been coming into his own

Women's Basketball Claims Hometown Win for Cierra Johnson, 75-62 at South Alabama

Allie Wright
0

Third straight win moves The Crimson Tide to 3-1 on the year

Nick Saban Provides Team Injury Update

Joey Blackwell
1 0

The Alabama head coach announced several key players that could sit this weekend against Wester Carolina

Humor and Humility: Alabama Men's Wheelchair Basketball Leans on Experienced Duo in Pursuit of Another National Title

Jonathan Anderson
0

Humor and Humility: Alabama Men's Wheelchair Basketball leans on Charisma and Talent from Experienced Duo in Pursuit of Another National Championship

Barrett Jones Talks Impact of Tua Tagovailoa's Injury, CFP Rankings, and More on the All Things Bama Podcast

Tyler Martin
0

Former Crimson Tide offensive linemen Barrett Jones and writer Joey Blackwell are this week's guests on All Things Bama

It's Basketball Season Too

J. Bank
0

The football season isn't over, but basketball season has started.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 21, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Practice Report: Rain in the Forecast for Western Carolina at Alabama

Christopher Walsh
0

Practice Report: Rain in the Forecast for Western Carolina at Alabama