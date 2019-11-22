Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 22, 2019

Today is … National Cranberry Relish Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming and diving: Georgia Tech Invitational, all day

• Volleyball: Alabama at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Women’s basketball: Alabama 74, South Alabama 62

Early Signing Period

• Soccer announced its six new additions to the program.

• Swimming: Blake Peeples signed his letter of intent. Ben Hines gave a verbal commitment for the Class of 2021.

• Track and Field added distance runner Leah Hanle from Germany.

Did you notice?

• The Alabama track team showing support at the NCAA Cross Country Championships at Terre Haute, Ind.:

• A different kind of tweet from Lane Kiffin:

• AL.com reported that redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis is expected to participate in the Senior Day ceremony Saturday.

• Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was one of 20 players selected as a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

• This isn’t getting enough attention:

• Cheyenne Knight shot the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., at -1. She’s tied for 22 and six strokes off the lead. Kristen Gillman was at +3.

• This is a new look:

• If you don’t know the story, you should check this out:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“This must be what God looks like.” _ George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach

We’ll leave you with this …