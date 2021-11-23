Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

The Million Dollar Band made its way to New York City to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Alabama basketball wished happy birthday to new signee, Brandon Miller:

The Crimson Tide also shared its remarkable attendance over the first four home games of the season:

We at BamaCentral have our own tree at the Tinsel Trail Tuscaloosa! Come see it downtown now through January at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa:

November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).

