November 23, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... National Espresso Day

Bama Central Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled.

Did you notice?

  • The Million Dollar Band made its way to New York City to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:
  • Alabama basketball wished happy birthday to new signee, Brandon Miller:
  • The Crimson Tide also shared its remarkable attendance over the first four home games of the season:
  • We at BamaCentral have our own tree at the Tinsel Trail Tuscaloosa! Come see it downtown now through January at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).

Sports Illustrated cover Bear Bryant, November 23, 1981
