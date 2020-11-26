Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 26, 2020

Today is ... Thanksgiving

In case you missed it: Former Alabama Football Player Rowdy Harrell Dies in Car Wreck

A situation to monitor this weekend: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa jammed his left throwing thumb at practice.

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney returned to practice after suffering a broken foot earlier this year:

Alabama track and field signed 16 new prospects to its roster during the Early Signing Period:

This would have been one of college basketball's greatest moments had Collin Sexton and company pulled this off three years ago, but regardless of outcome, it was still very impressive.

November 26, 1964: A 100-yard kickoff return by Ray Ogden sparked Alabama to a 21-14 Thanksgiving victory over Auburn at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide’s other touchdowns came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Steve Bowman and a 23-yard pass from Joe Namath to Ray Perkins. Bowman’s touchdown was the result of a snap sailing 39 yards over kicker's Jon Kilgore’s head into the Auburn end zone. – Bryant Museum

Nov. 26: "This team lost one game in overtime to a very, very good team who's No. 1 right now, and we lost in overtime. Everybody's got to make their choices and decisions about that. But I think we've got a great football team and a great bunch of young men who have done a wonderful job and played some really dominant football on both sides of the ball. I think they deserve an opportunity, the best opportunity that's out there for them." — Nick Saban after Alabama won at Auburn 42-14 in 2011, and hoped for a rematch with LSU in the BCS Championship Game.

