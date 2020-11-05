Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 5, 2020
Tyler Martin
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Alabama Football Refusing to Take LSU Lightly
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had two interceptions last Sunday, says he is getting more and more comfortable each week during his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys:
- Alabama baseball is putting on its Fall World Series on Thursday and Friday as it wraps up its fall practice schedule:
- Crimson Tide fans have a lot to look forward to with basketball commit JD Davison:
- Don't be surprised to see Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opening up the passing game on Sunday:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 5, 1977: Fullback Johnny Davis tallied 126 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as Alabama defeated LSU in Baton Rouge, 24-3. Alabama had 26 first downs to the Tigers’ seven. "We are the threshold of being a great football team," Coach Paul Bryant said. – Bryant Museum
November 5, 2016: Alabama’s defense didn’t allow LSU to run an offensive play within the Crimson Tide 30-yard line as it pulled off a 10-0 victory in Baton Rouge. Jalen Hurts had 114 yards on 20 carries including a 21-yard touchdown run. He also completed 10 of 19 passes for 107 yards. The Tigers finished with 125 total yards.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Nov. 5: “We've got some pretty hateful guys that play defense around here that are pretty good competitors. When they get challenged a little bit, they usually respond and I think they responded really well tonight." — Nick Saban after shutting out LSU 10-0 on this date in 2016.