Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 5, 2020

In case you missed it: Alabama Football Refusing to Take LSU Lightly

Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had two interceptions last Sunday, says he is getting more and more comfortable each week during his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys:

Alabama baseball is putting on its Fall World Series on Thursday and Friday as it wraps up its fall practice schedule:

Crimson Tide fans have a lot to look forward to with basketball commit JD Davison:

Don't be surprised to see Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opening up the passing game on Sunday:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 5, 1977: Fullback Johnny Davis tallied 126 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as Alabama defeated LSU in Baton Rouge, 24-3. Alabama had 26 first downs to the Tigers’ seven. "We are the threshold of being a great football team," Coach Paul Bryant said. – Bryant Museum

November 5, 2016: Alabama’s defense didn’t allow LSU to run an offensive play within the Crimson Tide 30-yard line as it pulled off a 10-0 victory in Baton Rouge. Jalen Hurts had 114 yards on 20 carries including a 21-yard touchdown run. He also completed 10 of 19 passes for 107 yards. The Tigers finished with 125 total yards.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 5: “We've got some pretty hateful guys that play defense around here that are pretty good competitors. When they get challenged a little bit, they usually respond and I think they responded really well tonight." — Nick Saban after shutting out LSU 10-0 on this date in 2016.

