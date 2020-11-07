Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 7, 2020

Today is ... National Play Outside Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama RB Trey Sanders Involved in Car Accident

Crimson Tide results

Soccer: Alabama 1, No. 15 Auburn 0

Swimming and Diving: Men: Alabama 194, LSU 104 Women: Alabama 183, LSU 117

Women's golf: 15-over par at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

Men's tennis: Alabama won five of its seven doubles matches and seven singles matches against LSU and Vanderbilt

Crimson Tide schedule

Women's golf: at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, All Day

Volleyball: at Georgia, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

The Crimson squad swept the Fall World Series against the Grey team, 8-6, on Friday thanks to Owen Diodati's two-RBI double late in the game.

Alabama defeated No. 15 Auburn, 1-0, Friday evening. Freshman Felicia Knox scored in the 36th minute to give the Crimson Tide's its only goal of the game. It was the team's first victory on the Plains since 1998.

Crimson Tide swimming and diving swept LSU in the men's and women's events last night, 194-104 and 183-117, respectively. "We wanted to come in here and find out where we are as a team in what has definitely been a different start to the year, and we did that," coach Coley Stickels said in a press release. "I think having our first meet of the season on the road was a good experience for our rookies and it certainly gave us a chance to bond as a team. We had some really good swims today and there are some areas that we still need to work on. We’ll enjoy this win, but we’re also focused on getting back to practice and continuing to get better week-by-week.”

Former Alabama golf standout Janie Jackson earned her LPGA card:

Denver Broncos LB Mark Barron was designated to return for the injured list yesterday.

Mac Jones caught up with Matt Leinart to talk some shop:

The Under Armour All-American Game was cancelled and plenty of Alabama commits were set to play in that showcase event.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 7, 1964: With ailing Joe Namath watching from the sideline, No. 3 Alabama led by backup quarterback Steve Sloan knocked off No. 8 LSU with a 17-9 win at Legion Field. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Crimson Tide to keep its national title hopes alive. A 36-yard field goal by David Ray and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Harris keyed the victory. Fullback Steve Bowman scored Alabama's other touchdown on a first-quarter run from the 1-yard line. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 7: "It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU 24-15 on this date in 2009.

We'll leave you with this ...