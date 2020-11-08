Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 8, 2020

Today is ... National Cappuccino Day

In case you missed it: Alabama Poised To Earn No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll After Clemson Loss

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Alabama 3, Georgia 1

Women's golf: 9th at Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic

Crimson Tide schedule

Mne's golf: at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, All Day

Women's golf: at Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, All Day

Volleyball: at Georgia, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Alabama volleyball won three sets to one against Georgia on Saturday:

The Crimson Tide's Kenzie Wright is in fourth place heading into the final round of the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic. She shot a 3-under par 69 on Saturday.

Clemson lost a 47-40 double-overtime thriller against Notre Dame which paves the way for Alabama to be No. 1 in the latest polls.

It's easy to see why the New York Jets didn't want to move off of Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline:

It doesn't sound like Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is going to play tomorrow:

Former Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 282 passing yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Penn State:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 8, 1975: Coach Paul Bryant notched win No. 250 in his legendary career as Alabama downed a stubborn LSU team, coached by Bryant pupil Charlie McClendon, 23-10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. With Alabama clinging to a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, linebacker Conley Duncan intercepted a Pat Lyons' pass on the Crimson Tide goal line and returned it 67 yards to set up the second of three field goals by Bucky Berrey. His 50-yard effort in the third quarter set an Alabama record. Willie Shelby and Richard Todd scored touchdowns.

November 8, 2008: Nick Saban returned to an emotionally-charged Tiger Stadium for the first time since leaving LSU and led Alabama to a 27-21 victory in overtime. Safety Rashad Johnson tied a school record with three interceptions, and Julio Jones set up the winning score by John Parker Wilson by dragging his defender to the 1-yard line. In 2014, Alabama broke LSU’s hearts again on this date with a 20-13 OT victory. After an announcement was made asking fans to please not rush the field the defense made a stand at the goal-line, Blake Sims drove Alabama 55 yards in the final 50 seconds of regulation for a tying field goal, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DeAndrew White in overtime.

November 8, 1981: Alonzo Ephraim was born in Birmingham, Ala.

November 8, 1995: Rashaan Evans was both in Auburn, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 8: "It's really not sweeter clinching the [SEC] West in Tiger Stadium. It really isn't. My emotions for this place are positive, not negative. I didn't leave LSU to go to Alabama. I left LSU to go to Miami. Myself and my family learned that we didn't like professional football as much as we liked college. So we had the best opportunity to return to college football at the University of Alabama. There is nothing personal in that for me." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU in 2008

