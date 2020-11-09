Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 9, 2020
Tyler Martin
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Alabama Football Ranked No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll, AP Top 25
Crimson Tide results
- Women's golf: 5th at Liz Murphey Collegiate Fall Classic
- Men's golf: 5th at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate
- Volleyball: Georgia 3, Alabama 0
Crimson Tide schedule
Men's golf: at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, All Day
Did you notice?
- Alabama women's golf finished fifth at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Fall Classic this weekend and Angelica Moresco finished 10th individually after a final round of two-under par.
- Meanwhile, the men's team is in fifth place at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate after the first round on Sunday. Wilson Furr and Thomas Ponder both had rounds of three-under par.
- Tua Tagovailoa shined in his second-career start, leading the Miami Dolphins to a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The former Crimson Tide standout threw for 248 yards and two scores.
- Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy had the first 100-yard receiving game of his career on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded seven receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown in the 34-27 defeat.
- Pittsburgh Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick tallied six total tackles, two passes defended including a break-up in the end zone on the final play of the game, an interception, and fumble recovery to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 24-19, and stay unbeaten on the year.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 9, 1968: Scott Hunter went 13-for-22 for 232 yards, with touchdown passes to Pete Jilleba and Donnie Sutton, as Alabama defeated LSU 16-7 at Legion Field.
November 9, 2013: Although Alabama-LSU had turned into a fierce rivalry since Nick Saban joined the Crimson Tide, the home-team dominated as AJ McCarron threw three touchdown passes and T.J. Yeldon tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores for a 38-17 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the process, McCarron overtook John Parker Wilson as Alabama's top all-time career passer.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Nov. 9: "All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country." — Nick Saban about AJ McCarron after Alabama defeated LSU on his date in 2013.