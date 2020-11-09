Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 9, 2020

Today is ... Microtia Awareness Day

Crimson Tide results

Women's golf: 5th at Liz Murphey Collegiate Fall Classic

Men's golf: 5th at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate

Volleyball: Georgia 3, Alabama 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's golf: at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, All Day

Did you notice?

Alabama women's golf finished fifth at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Fall Classic this weekend and Angelica Moresco finished 10th individually after a final round of two-under par.

Meanwhile, the men's team is in fifth place at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate after the first round on Sunday. Wilson Furr and Thomas Ponder both had rounds of three-under par.

Tua Tagovailoa shined in his second-career start, leading the Miami Dolphins to a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The former Crimson Tide standout threw for 248 yards and two scores.

Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy had the first 100-yard receiving game of his career on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded seven receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown in the 34-27 defeat.

Pittsburgh Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick tallied six total tackles, two passes defended including a break-up in the end zone on the final play of the game, an interception, and fumble recovery to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 24-19, and stay unbeaten on the year.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 9, 1968: Scott Hunter went 13-for-22 for 232 yards, with touchdown passes to Pete Jilleba and Donnie Sutton, as Alabama defeated LSU 16-7 at Legion Field.

November 9, 2013: Although Alabama-LSU had turned into a fierce rivalry since Nick Saban joined the Crimson Tide, the home-team dominated as AJ McCarron threw three touchdown passes and T.J. Yeldon tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores for a 38-17 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the process, McCarron overtook John Parker Wilson as Alabama's top all-time career passer.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 9: "All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country." — Nick Saban about AJ McCarron after Alabama defeated LSU on his date in 2013.

