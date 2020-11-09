SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 9, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... Microtia Awareness Day

BamaCentral Headlines 

Crimson Tide results 

  • Women's golf: 5th at Liz Murphey Collegiate Fall Classic 
  • Men's golf: 5th at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate 
  • Volleyball: Georgia 3, Alabama 0

Crimson Tide schedule 

Men's golf: at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, All Day

Did you notice?

  • Alabama women's golf finished fifth at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Fall Classic this weekend and Angelica Moresco finished 10th individually after a final round of two-under par. 
  • Meanwhile, the men's team is in fifth place at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate after the first round on Sunday. Wilson Furr and Thomas Ponder both had rounds of three-under par.
  • Tua Tagovailoa shined in his second-career start, leading the Miami Dolphins to a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The former Crimson Tide standout threw for 248 yards and two scores.
  • Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy had the first 100-yard receiving game of his career on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded seven receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown in the 34-27 defeat.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick tallied six total tackles, two passes defended including a break-up in the end zone on the final play of the game, an interception, and fumble recovery to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 24-19, and stay unbeaten on the year.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 9, 1968: Scott Hunter went 13-for-22 for 232 yards, with touchdown passes to Pete Jilleba and Donnie Sutton, as Alabama defeated LSU 16-7 at Legion Field.

November 9, 2013: Although Alabama-LSU had turned into a fierce rivalry since Nick Saban joined the Crimson Tide, the home-team dominated as AJ McCarron threw three touchdown passes and T.J. Yeldon tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores for a 38-17 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the process, McCarron overtook John Parker Wilson as Alabama's top all-time career passer.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 9: "All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country." — Nick Saban about AJ McCarron after Alabama defeated LSU on his date in 2013.

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Stars Leading 34-31 Win

Former Alabama running backs are leading a strong season for their position group, with three notching 100-yard games last week

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Alabama Football Ranked No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide continues a streak of 13 straight years being ranked No. 1 at least at one point during the season

Tyler Martin

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: The Code

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Saban Bowl Edition

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Nov. 9-15, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

Christopher Walsh

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers, TV Time, SEC Schedule

Even though the Tigers have been struggling during the 2020 season, it's still Alabama and LSU in Death Valley, where the Crimson Tide hasn't lost in 10 years

Christopher Walsh

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

Alabama remained the undisputed No. 1, but how far did Georgia fall after losing to Florida?

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 8, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Poised To Earn No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll After Clemson Loss

The Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 in each season in since 2008

Tyler Martin

The Top 100 Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era: No. 46-50

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

2020-21 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball Roster and Schedule

A full listing of the 2020-21 Crimson Tide basketball players, coaches and opponents

Christopher Walsh