Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 1, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Calzone Day

  • Alabama volleyball fell in its second matchup of the weekend against fourth-ranked Florida on Sunday, dropping straight sets by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-22.
  • The hype for Tua Tagovailoa's first start with the Miami Dolphins continues to build, as Tagovailoa makes his debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams:
  • When you look at Derrick Henry's stats from this season, it's pretty easy to see why he's so widely accepted as the best running back in the NFL in 2020:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300-all purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single game record as well.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass." – Nick Saban on this day in 2018 when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU 

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to November

Your weekly look ahead at what's coming up for Crimson Tide athletics, plus the latest coronavirus figures both locally, nationally and globally

Christopher Walsh

Jimbodini

The Sunday Cartoon, Crimson Tikes: Dog Whistle

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Football Gains Ground on Clemson in Latest Polls

The Crimson Tide earned 17 first-place votes as the Tigers struggled to defeat Boston College

Joey Blackwell

DeVonta Smith Continues To Etch His Name in Alabama Lore: "He is Always Perfecting His Craft"

Against Mississippi State, DeVonta Smith shows he can carry heavy load in the Crimson Tide's passing attack, totaling over 200 yards and four scores

Tyler Martin

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

We break down Week 6 of SEC football after another weekend of interesting football shake-ups

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 8 Tracker: A'Shawn Robinson, Saivion Smith and Levi Wallace Activated

Nearly a year to the day Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury to end his Alabama career, the quarterback will make his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins

Kristi F. Patick

THELadyinRed

Nick Saban's Birthday Wish Came True Against Mississippi State, and the Shutout was a Nice Gift

Alabama showed that even without Jaylen Waddle it's still a team on the rise, which is right where Nick Saban wants it to be for the stretch run

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Blanks Mississippi State, 41-0

Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and a stout performance from the Crimson Tide defense stifle Mike Leach's Bulldogs on Halloween night

Tyler Martin

Instant Analysis: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0

Cary Clark and Joey Blackwell team up to talk about the Crimson Tide's victory over the Bulldogs to improve to 6-0 on the season

Joey Blackwell

Notebook: Alabama's Talented Freshman Shine in 41-0 Rout of Mississippi State

A plethora of Crimson Tide freshman made a meaningful impact in the team's dominant 41-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday night

Tyler Martin