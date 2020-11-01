Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 1, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tide results
- Football: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0
- Volleyball: No. 4 Florida 3, Alabama 0
- Alabama volleyball fell in its second matchup of the weekend against fourth-ranked Florida on Sunday, dropping straight sets by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-22.
- The hype for Tua Tagovailoa's first start with the Miami Dolphins continues to build, as Tagovailoa makes his debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams:
- When you look at Derrick Henry's stats from this season, it's pretty easy to see why he's so widely accepted as the best running back in the NFL in 2020:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300-all purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single game record as well.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass." – Nick Saban on this day in 2018 when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU