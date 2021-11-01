Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 1, 2021

    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
    Author:

    Today is ... National Cook for Your Pets Day 

    BamaCentral Headlines

    • Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football For A Bit

    • 2021 SEC Power Rankings: Week 9 

    Did Alabama Move Up in Polls Prior to First CFP Rankings? 

    Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Power of Perception 

    How to Watch LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule 

    Alabama Soccer's Reyna Reyes Selected First Team All-SEC

    This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 1-7, 2021 

    How to Watch: College Football Week 10 Schedule, TV Info 

    Crimson Tide Results

    Alabama volleyball lost to Georgia 3 sets to 0, completing the Bulldogs' sweep of the weekend doubleheader. Alabama is now 2-9 in SEC play. Abby Marjama led the Crimson Tide with 11 kills on the day. Marjama reached 1000 kills on her career in the match on Saturday. 

    Volleyball: Georgia at Alabama

    Alabama Athletics&nbsp;
    103121_WVB_EgglestonSh_Georgia_CV0035
    19
    Gallery
    19 Images

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Basketball Season Opener:

    8 days

    Did you Notice? 

    • Amari Cooper caught the game winning touchdown for the Cowboys on a fade route to the corner of the end zone. Per NFL Research, the Cooper-Rush-to-Amari-Cooper touchdown was the first in NFL history in which the passer's first name and receiver's last name were an exact match. Cooper finished with eight receptions and 122 yards.

    • Najee Harris totaled 120 yards and a diving touchdown in the Steelers 15-10 win over the Browns. 

    •Mark Ingram II made his return to the New Orleans, posting 52 total yards in the Saints 36-27 victory over the Buccaneers. 

    On this date in Crimson Tide History: 

    November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300-all purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single game record as well.

    Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

    "To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass." — Nick Saban on this day in 2018 when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU

    We'll leave you with this... 

    103121_WVB_JanekEm_Georgia_CV0045
