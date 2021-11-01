Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama volleyball lost to Georgia 3 sets to 0, completing the Bulldogs' sweep of the weekend doubleheader. Alabama is now 2-9 in SEC play. Abby Marjama led the Crimson Tide with 11 kills on the day. Marjama reached 1000 kills on her career in the match on Saturday.

• Amari Cooper caught the game winning touchdown for the Cowboys on a fade route to the corner of the end zone. Per NFL Research, the Cooper-Rush-to-Amari-Cooper touchdown was the first in NFL history in which the passer's first name and receiver's last name were an exact match. Cooper finished with eight receptions and 122 yards.

• Najee Harris totaled 120 yards and a diving touchdown in the Steelers 15-10 win over the Browns.

•Mark Ingram II made his return to the New Orleans, posting 52 total yards in the Saints 36-27 victory over the Buccaneers.

November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300-all purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single game record as well.

"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass." — Nick Saban on this day in 2018 when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU

