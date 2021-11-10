Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Women's Basketball: Alabama defeated Charleston Southern in its season opener 109-32. Senior guard Brittany Davis led all scorers with 25 points and had a double-double with 12. additional rebounds in her first game since the 2019-20 season.

Men's Basketball: Alabama defeated Louisiana Tech 93-64 in its season opener. Senior guard Keon Ellis led the Crimson Tide with 18 and had a +/- of +37. Sophomore forward Juwan Gary added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

After being diagnosed with a fractured finger and missing last week's game, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back to throwing at practice.

Freshman Avery Wiseman was named the SEC Swimming and Diving Freshman of the Week.

Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly released "Job Not Done Yet" merchandise.

November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. -- Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Nov. 10: "We've got bragging rights now. I don't have to say anything, but if I want to I can." — Former Alabama All-American and Tuscaloosa native Sylvester Croom after his Mississippi State team defeated the Crimson Tide in 2007.

