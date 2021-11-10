Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 10, 2021
- No. 14 Alabama Basketball Dominates Louisiana Tech in Season Opener, 93-64
- Luke "Fluff" Ratliff Remembered in Special Ceremony Before First Alabama Basketball Game
- The Extra Point: Xavier McKinney's Breakout Game Came During One He Nearly Missed
- Alabama Stays at No. 2 in CFP Rankings
- Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Opener Against Charleston Southern, 109-32
- Photos From Alabama's First Practice of New Mexico State Week
- Alabama Basketball Picks Up Fourth Commitment in Two Weeks
- Alabama Players Advocating Will Anderson Jr. for Heisman
- With Start Against LSU, Kool-Aid McKinstry is Exhibiting Growth as a True Freshman
- Bryce Young Named Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Semifinalist
- DeVonta Smith is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Will Anderson Jr. Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week
- 2022 Defensive Lineman Isaiah Hastings Commits to Alabama
- Alabama Men's Basketball 2021-22 Season Preview
- Throwback Crimson Tikes: Not Fluffin' Around
- Women's Basketball: Alabama defeated Charleston Southern in its season opener 109-32. Senior guard Brittany Davis led all scorers with 25 points and had a double-double with 12. additional rebounds in her first game since the 2019-20 season.
- Men's Basketball: Alabama defeated Louisiana Tech 93-64 in its season opener. Senior guard Keon Ellis led the Crimson Tide with 18 and had a +/- of +37. Sophomore forward Juwan Gary added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
- After being diagnosed with a fractured finger and missing last week's game, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back to throwing at practice.
- Freshman Avery Wiseman was named the SEC Swimming and Diving Freshman of the Week.
- Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly released "Job Not Done Yet" merchandise.
November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. -- Bryant Museum
Nov. 10: "We've got bragging rights now. I don't have to say anything, but if I want to I can." — Former Alabama All-American and Tuscaloosa native Sylvester Croom after his Mississippi State team defeated the Crimson Tide in 2007.