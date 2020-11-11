Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 11, 2020

Today is … Veterans Day

Men's Golf: The Crimson Tide finished in 12th overall at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate with a team total of 11-over par 851 (276-287-288). The final event of the fall season came to a dramatic conclusion as there was a three-way tie for the team title with Auburn taking home the trophy following a playoff hole – the tournament’s first playoff in the 35-year history of the JPNI.

Alabama baseball picked up a commitment for its 2023 class in left-handed pitcher Zane Adams:

Former Alabama football players Xavian and Torin Marks started a YouTube channel for athletes:

The Washington Football Team took some time to give former Alabama wide receiver Cam Sims some credit:

Alabama softball volunteer assistant coach Brynne Dordel celebrated her birthday:

November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.

"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough." — Jalen Hurts after his 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the final seconds of a 31-24 victory at Mississippi State on this date in 2017.

