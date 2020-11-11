Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 11, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … Veterans Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
Men's Golf: The Crimson Tide finished in 12th overall at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate with a team total of 11-over par 851 (276-287-288). The final event of the fall season came to a dramatic conclusion as there was a three-way tie for the team title with Auburn taking home the trophy following a playoff hole – the tournament’s first playoff in the 35-year history of the JPNI.
Did you notice?
- Alabama baseball picked up a commitment for its 2023 class in left-handed pitcher Zane Adams:
- Former Alabama football players Xavian and Torin Marks started a YouTube channel for athletes:
- The Washington Football Team took some time to give former Alabama wide receiver Cam Sims some credit:
- Alabama softball volunteer assistant coach Brynne Dordel celebrated her birthday:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough." — Jalen Hurts after his 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the final seconds of a 31-24 victory at Mississippi State on this date in 2017.