November 12, 2021
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 12, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Author:

Today is ... National French Dip Day

BamaCentral Headlines 

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track and Field & Cross Country - Alabama at NCAA South Regional Championships, Huntsville, AL, Women at 8:30 a.m. CT,  Men at 9:30 a.m.
  • Soccer - Alabama at Clemson, NCAA Tournament First Round, Clemson, SC, 3 p.m., ACCNX, Live Video
  • Men's Basketball - No. 14 Alabama vs. South Dakota State, Tuscaloosa, AL, 7 p.m., SEC Network+, Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama offensive lineman James Carpenter was elevated to the Ravens active roster for their Thursday Night Football game against the Dolphins. 
  • Alabama baseball commit Colby Shelton celebrated on Twitter the signing of his national letter of intent. 
  • Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 12, 1960: Alabama rallied from a 15-0 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 16-15 at Grant Field in Atlanta. Senior quarterback Bobby Skelton engineered the comeback, with Leon Fuller and Norbie Ronsonet scoring touchdowns, but the game came down a field-goal attempt on the final play. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went with reserve kicker Digger O'Dell, who had never attempted a field goal at Alabama, to make the game-winning kick.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Nov. 12: "It's one of the things we've been wanting to do is try to develop some confidence in the passing game, and obviously he was able to do that very well today." — Nick Saban after Jalen Hurts became the first Crimson Tide player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game during Alabama’s 51-3 victory against Mississippi State on this date in 2016.

We'll leave you with this...

Calvin Ridley, Ardarius Stewart, Mississippi State game program, Nov. 12, 2016
