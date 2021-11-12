Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 12, 2021

Today is ... National French Dip Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track and Field & Cross Country - Alabama at NCAA South Regional Championships, Huntsville, AL, Women at 8:30 a.m. CT, Men at 9:30 a.m.

Soccer - Alabama at Clemson, NCAA Tournament First Round, Clemson, SC, 3 p.m., ACCNX, Live Video

Men's Basketball - No. 14 Alabama vs. South Dakota State, Tuscaloosa, AL, 7 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Alabama offensive lineman James Carpenter was elevated to the Ravens active roster for their Thursday Night Football game against the Dolphins.

Alabama baseball commit Colby Shelton celebrated on Twitter the signing of his national letter of intent.

Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

November 12, 1960: Alabama rallied from a 15-0 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 16-15 at Grant Field in Atlanta. Senior quarterback Bobby Skelton engineered the comeback, with Leon Fuller and Norbie Ronsonet scoring touchdowns, but the game came down a field-goal attempt on the final play. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went with reserve kicker Digger O'Dell, who had never attempted a field goal at Alabama, to make the game-winning kick.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Nov. 12: "It's one of the things we've been wanting to do is try to develop some confidence in the passing game, and obviously he was able to do that very well today." — Nick Saban after Jalen Hurts became the first Crimson Tide player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game during Alabama’s 51-3 victory against Mississippi State on this date in 2016.

