Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 12, 2021
Today is ... National French Dip Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track and Field & Cross Country - Alabama at NCAA South Regional Championships, Huntsville, AL, Women at 8:30 a.m. CT, Men at 9:30 a.m.
- Soccer - Alabama at Clemson, NCAA Tournament First Round, Clemson, SC, 3 p.m., ACCNX, Live Video
- Men's Basketball - No. 14 Alabama vs. South Dakota State, Tuscaloosa, AL, 7 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama offensive lineman James Carpenter was elevated to the Ravens active roster for their Thursday Night Football game against the Dolphins.
- Alabama baseball commit Colby Shelton celebrated on Twitter the signing of his national letter of intent.
- Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 12, 1960: Alabama rallied from a 15-0 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 16-15 at Grant Field in Atlanta. Senior quarterback Bobby Skelton engineered the comeback, with Leon Fuller and Norbie Ronsonet scoring touchdowns, but the game came down a field-goal attempt on the final play. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went with reserve kicker Digger O'Dell, who had never attempted a field goal at Alabama, to make the game-winning kick.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
Nov. 12: "It's one of the things we've been wanting to do is try to develop some confidence in the passing game, and obviously he was able to do that very well today." — Nick Saban after Jalen Hurts became the first Crimson Tide player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game during Alabama’s 51-3 victory against Mississippi State on this date in 2016.