Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 14, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is … National Pickle Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Tulane, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats.

Crimson Tide Results

Football: Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3

Did You Notice?

Alabama men's golf picked up another commitment:

Former Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was activated by the Las Vegas Raiders:

And former Alabama basketball wing Herbert Jones scored a career-high 17 points for the New Orleans Pelicans:

November 14, 1974: Johnny Mack Brown died in Woodland Hills, Calif.

November 14, 1981: Behind the passing of quarterback Walter Lewis and the receiving of Joey Jones and Jesse Bendross, Alabama rolled to a 31-16 win at Penn State in the first game of a 10-year series. The victory gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant his 314th career win tying him with Amos Alonzo Stagg for first on the all-time win list. Lewis was 6-for-10 for 167 yards, while Jones had four catches for 135 yards and Bendross three for 55 and two touchdowns. Paul Carruth was the leading rusher for the Crimson Tide with 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He's been a class act. When you watch their teams play there's not a lot of junk going on. They play hard. They play tough. They play all out. They're disciplined. Nick's a fine football coach, a good guy, good family and the whole bit.” — Joe Paterno

We’ll leave you with this …