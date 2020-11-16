Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 16, 2020

Today is … National Button Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball: Alabama vs LSU, 1 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Alabama 3, LSU 1

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Damien Harris continued to perform well in his sophomore season in the NFL, rushing for 121 yards on 22 attempts:

Alabama's first Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram showed the Patriots that he's still got it:

Tua Tagovailoa continued his hot start with the Miami Dolphins, improving to 3-0 as a starter:

Check out this catch by Henry Ruggs for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas finished fourth after the final round of The Masters, finishing at 12-under par. Dustin Johnson placed first in the tournament at 20-under par.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 16, 1907: Alabama tied Auburn 6-6 at the Fairgrounds in Birmingham, but Auburn coach Mike Donahue called foul, claiming the Alabama offense used an illegal shift. The movement of the backs, dubbed the "Pollard Shift" after coach Dr. J.W. Pollard, contributed to the series halted until 1948.

November 16, 2019: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played his last game for Alabama, suffering a major hip injury during Alabama’s 38-7 victory at Mississippi State. Tagovailoa was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes, giving him 31 on the season.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There are a lot of guys who are heavily recruited who don’t pan out. At Alabama, you don’t see many of these guys sort of fall by the wayside and not develop. Most of these guys that Nick has and this coaching staff has, once they get their hands on them and they work with them, these guys turn out to be real good players.” — ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

We’ll leave you with this …