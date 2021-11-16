Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 16, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Check Your Wipers Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs South Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats.

Did you notice?

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was named one of 59 nominees for the Broyles Award, the annual award given to the top assistant coach in college football:

Former Alabama guard Josh Primo put on a heck of a performance for the Austin Spurs:

And Alabama basketball signees Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller were both named to the Naismith Player of the Year Watchlist:

November 16, 1907: Alabama tied Auburn 6-6 at the Fairgrounds in Birmingham, but Auburn coach Mike Donahue called foul, claiming the Alabama offense used an illegal shift. The movement of the backs, dubbed the "Pollard Shift" after coach Dr. J.W. Pollard, contributed to the series halted until 1948.

November 16, 2019: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played his last game for Alabama, suffering a major hip injury during Alabama’s 38-7 victory at Mississippi State. Tagovailoa was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes, giving him 31 on the season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“There are a lot of guys who are heavily recruited who don’t pan out. At Alabama, you don’t see many of these guys sort of fall by the wayside and not develop. Most of these guys that Nick has and this coaching staff has, once they get their hands on them and they work with them, these guys turn out to be real good players.” — ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

We'll leave you with this: