November 17, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... National Homemade Bread Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Southern Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala.     6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 73, South Alabama 68

Did you notice?

  • Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes was named to the TopDrawerSoccer team of the week.

  • The San Francisco 49ers released former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. 
  • Many Alabama cross country athletes were named to the NCAA All-South Region.

 On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 17, 1945: Alabama scored 10 touchdowns, only four by starters, as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 71-0 win at Vanderbilt. Harry Gilmer passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more. Vanderbilt managed only one first down, that coming on a penalty and the Alabama defense held the Commodores to a minus-5 yards in total offense. Alabama netted 433 yards.

November 17, 1997: Jonah Williams was born in Folsom, Calif.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Nov. 17: “I make a point of not reading anything about the games. I get frustrated for no reason and don’t like to work myself up. I try to find pictures of myself. No one takes pictures of me. The only time I read anything is when I look for pictures of myself and then I read a headline and get mad about it, and so I quit looking for pictures of myself, because there’s not going to be one anyway.” — Jonah Williams, who was born on this date in 1997.

Hale Hentges, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Citadel game program, Nov. 17, 2018
