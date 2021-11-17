Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 17, 2021
- Alabama Basketball Squeaks Past South Alabama, 73-68
- Alabama Teammates Express Confidence in RB Trey Sanders
- Video and Photos from Alabama's Practice during Arkansas Week
- Alabama Remains No. 2 in CFP Rankings
- Alabama Defense Shifting to Championship Mindset
- How Mid-Season Coaching Changes Across College Football Affect Alabama in Recruiting
- Mac Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Crimson Tikes: Next Elephant Up
- Darius Miles Stepping into a Bigger Role for Alabama
- BamaCentral Courtside: No. 14 Alabama 73, South Alabama 68
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Southern Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats
Men's Basketball: Alabama 73, South Alabama 68
- Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes was named to the TopDrawerSoccer team of the week.
- The San Francisco 49ers released former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
- Many Alabama cross country athletes were named to the NCAA All-South Region.
November 17, 1945: Alabama scored 10 touchdowns, only four by starters, as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 71-0 win at Vanderbilt. Harry Gilmer passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more. Vanderbilt managed only one first down, that coming on a penalty and the Alabama defense held the Commodores to a minus-5 yards in total offense. Alabama netted 433 yards.
November 17, 1997: Jonah Williams was born in Folsom, Calif.
Nov. 17: “I make a point of not reading anything about the games. I get frustrated for no reason and don’t like to work myself up. I try to find pictures of myself. No one takes pictures of me. The only time I read anything is when I look for pictures of myself and then I read a headline and get mad about it, and so I quit looking for pictures of myself, because there’s not going to be one anyway.” — Jonah Williams, who was born on this date in 1997.