Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 17, 2021

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Southern Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 73, South Alabama 68

Did you notice?

Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes was named to the TopDrawerSoccer team of the week.

The San Francisco 49ers released former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

Many Alabama cross country athletes were named to the NCAA All-South Region.

November 17, 1945: Alabama scored 10 touchdowns, only four by starters, as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 71-0 win at Vanderbilt. Harry Gilmer passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more. Vanderbilt managed only one first down, that coming on a penalty and the Alabama defense held the Commodores to a minus-5 yards in total offense. Alabama netted 433 yards.

November 17, 1997: Jonah Williams was born in Folsom, Calif.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Nov. 17: “I make a point of not reading anything about the games. I get frustrated for no reason and don’t like to work myself up. I try to find pictures of myself. No one takes pictures of me. The only time I read anything is when I look for pictures of myself and then I read a headline and get mad about it, and so I quit looking for pictures of myself, because there’s not going to be one anyway.” — Jonah Williams, who was born on this date in 1997.

