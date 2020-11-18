Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 18, 2020

Today is … National Princess Day

Crimson Tide senior running back Najee Harris was named one of 20 semifinalists for the fourth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year:

With the 2020 NBA draft coming up on Wednesday night, former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. is mere hours away from finding out where he'll end up in the ranks of professional basketball:

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey praised Tua Tagovailoa, saying that “He’s getting better every week and doing what we hoped he would do.”

Former Alabama women's golfer Janie Jackson earned her LPGA Tour Card:

November 18, 1919: Students and the football team were enthusiastic about a proposed game between Alabama and Auburn to be played December 6 in Birmingham. Champ Pickens, who annually awarded a trophy to the best team in the Southern Conference, said the game will be played December 6 if Auburn agrees to play. However, Xen Scott correctly predicted Auburn would not agree to the game. Alabama's squad was led by All-Southern Conference players right guard Ike Rogers, left half Mulley Lenoir, and right half Riggs Stephenson.

November 18, 1961: Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant admitted publicly for the first time that the Rose Bowl had made overtures to the Crimson Tide about playing in its January 1 bowl. The bowl has had a tie with the Big 10 and Pac 8 Conferences since 1946; however, there was speculation that the bowl would like to invite Alabama.

November 18, 2006: Although he didn’t know it at the time, Mike Shula coached his last game at Alabama, a 22-15 loss to No. 15 Auburn. The Tigers won their fifth straight Iron Bowl for the first time since 1958, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first year with the Crimson Tide. Alabama outgained Auburn 364-261, but also had three fumbles and an interception.

“The first person I would like to thank is the Lord for giving me the ability to play the game of football, because without the ability to play the game I would have been at Auburn.” — Marty Lyons

