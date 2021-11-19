Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 19, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Swimming & Diving: Alabama broke three school records in day one of the Tennessee Invitational.

Volleyball: Tennessee defeated Alabama in three sets with set scores of 18-25, 19-25 and 13-25.

Soccer: BYU 4, Alabama 1

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper said he prefers playing football indoors.

Alabama baseball commit Gavin Jones celebrated officially signing his national letter of intent.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa practiced in full on Thursday after recovering from a broken finger.

November 19, 1950: Alabama scored 27 first quarter points en route to a 54-19 romp over Georgia Tech, the worst defeat administered to a Yellow Jacket team since 1930. Sophomore halfback Bobby Marlow sparked the rout with a 180-yard rushing performance on only 13 carries. Marlow's four touchdowns included one for 91 yards. Receiving star Al Lary set an SEC record with his 10th touchdown reception of the year, a spectacular 48-yard grab in the third quarter. Alabama had 569 yards of total offense, 369 on the ground and 190 in the air.

November 19, 1961: Former Crimson Tide baseball player Alan Dunn was born in in Gadsden, Ala.

November 19, 1972: David Palmer was born in Birmingham, Ala.

November 19, 1994: O.J. Howard was born in Prattville, Ala.

Nov. 19: “The first person I would like to thank is the Lord for giving me the ability to play the game of football, because without the ability to play the game I would have been at Auburn.” — Marty Lyons

