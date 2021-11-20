Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 20, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Swimming & Diving: Avery Wiseman and Derek Maas set school records. Overall, Alabama won nine events on the meet's second day at the Tennessee Invitational in Knoxville.

Men's Basketball: Alabama 86, Oakland 59

Herb Jones played lock down defense against NBA legend Paul George in the Pelicans' 94-81 win over the Pistons. Kira Lewis Jr. had 16 points off the bench in the game.

Alabama women's wheelchair basketball picked up wins over Illinois and Arizona on Friday.

Collin Sexton is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Cavaliers.

November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum

Nov. 20, 1961: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.

Nov. 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.

"I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad." — Dwight Stephenson, who was born in this date in 1957.

