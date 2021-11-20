Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 20, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines
- Jaden Shackelford Surpasses 1,000 Career Point Mark in No. 14 Alabama's Dominant 86-59 Win over Oakland
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving at Tennessee Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day
- Track & Field, Cross Country at NCAA Championships, Cross Country, Tallahassee, FL, Women - 9:20 am / Men 10:10 am
- Football vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS or FuboTV, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Swimming & Diving: Avery Wiseman and Derek Maas set school records. Overall, Alabama won nine events on the meet's second day at the Tennessee Invitational in Knoxville.
- Men's Basketball: Alabama 86, Oakland 59
Did you notice?
- Herb Jones played lock down defense against NBA legend Paul George in the Pelicans' 94-81 win over the Pistons. Kira Lewis Jr. had 16 points off the bench in the game.
- Alabama women's wheelchair basketball picked up wins over Illinois and Arizona on Friday.
- Collin Sexton is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Cavaliers.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum
Nov. 20, 1961: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.
Nov. 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad." — Dwight Stephenson, who was born in this date in 1957.