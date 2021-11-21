Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 21, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Gingerbread Cookie Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter

• YouTube Channel

There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball vs DukeMaggie Dixon ClassicFort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Cross Country at NCAA Championships: Women- 15th place, Men- 27th place

Swimming & Diving at Tennessee Invitational: Men - 2nd (980 points); Women - 2nd (881.5 points)

Football: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35

Did you notice?

Alabama men's wheelchair basketball picked up two wins on Saturday.

Alabama baseball received two 2022 signees on Saturday with Walt Bailey and Tyler Fay.

November 21, 1942: Alabama downed Vanderbilt 27-7 at Legion Field before 17,000 fans in Birmingham. Johnny August on an 11-yard run, Bobby Tom Jenkins on a one-yard dive, Dave Brown on a five-yard scamper, and Bill Baughman on a 50-yard pass reception from Red Burns accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

November 21, 1981: Wesley Britt was born in Cullman, Ala.

November 21, 2015: Cyrus Jones returned two punts for touchdowns in his final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a 56-6 victory over Charleston Southern. Jones scored on returns of 43 and 72 yards, becoming the first Alabama player to score twice on punt returns, according to school records dating to 1944. He's also the first Crimson Tide player to have touchdowns on punt returns in consecutive games. "I'm just happy I went out the way I did, in kind of dramatic fashion," Jones said. "It's something I'll never forget."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I told the players if we had lost this game today, there would be nothing else that would tarnish what you've accomplished more than that. You would someday be an NFL player in a Mercedes-Benz and roll your window down to talk to a pretty girl and she'd say, 'You lost to Chattanooga when you played at Alabama.’ Nobody would ever forget that one." — Nick Saban after Alabama won in this date in 2009, 45-0.

We'll leave you with this...