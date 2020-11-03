SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 3, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Sandwich Day

Did you notice?

  • Alabama basketball commits J.D. Davison and Langston Wilson practiced together, putting a video up on Instagram:
  • 2022 Crimson Tide baseball commit Everett Cooper went deep for a solo home run:
  • Following the news that Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19, coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Humphrey will miss this Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts:
  • 2021 Alabama football quarterback commit Jalen Milroe received his high school All-America jersey:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 3, 1945: Harry Gilmer rushed for 216 yards on six carries and completed two of two passes for 50 more in Alabama's 60-19 rout of Kentucky. Gilmer scored on carries of 59 and 95 yards while Gordon Pettus had a 78-yard touchdown and Shorty Robertson a 51-yard score. Alabama had 572 yards rushing yards in the game, which was played in Louisville. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I told the players before the game that we haven't been tested with hard. Hard kind of defines you. We didn't play a great game out there. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but you can't argue with the fight the players fought with." — Nick Saban after Alabama’s 24-10 victory over LSU in 2017.

