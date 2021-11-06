Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Author:

Today is... National Nachos Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats
  • Women's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats
  • Men's Tennis at UCF Fall Invite, Lake Nona, Fla.
  • Volleyball vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT, SECNetwork+  Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Swimming & Diving vs LSU: The women's team downed the Tigers 194.5-105.5, while the men came out on top 170-130.

Did you notice?

  • Alabama women's golfer Emilie Øverås is representing her home country of Norway at The Spirit at Whispering Pines international competition. She is T11 in the individual competition at +3 over par. 
  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas moved 31 spots up the leaderboard at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Friday and is now tied for fifth at -9 after shooting 65 in the second round.
  • The 2011 Alabama football team is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its national championship season this weekend in Tuscaloosa. The festivities began on Friday night.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Basketball Season Opener:

3 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 6, 1971: In a prime-time national telecast on ABC, Alabama held off LSU at Tiger Stadium, 14-7. Quarterback Terry Davis (offense) and linebacker Jeff Rouzie (defense) were the first-ever television MVPs for Alabama.

November 6, 1981: Anthony Bryant was born in Greensboro, Ala.

November 6, 2010: In the game known for LSU coach Les Miles eating grass, DeAngelo Peterson went 23 yards with a reverse on fourth-and-1 to set up Stevan Ridley's go-ahead 1-yard plunge as the Tigers held on for a 24-21 upset of the Crimson Tide. "I have a little tradition that humbles me as a man, that lets me know that I'm a part of the field and part of the game," Miles said. "You should have seen some games before this. I can tell you one thing: The grass in Tiger Stadium tastes best." LSU hasn’t defeated Alabama at home since.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"This whole year, everyone around us has been very concerned about the results in comparison to what was accomplished a year ago, and that has not been the best thing for the development of this team. They have become too result-oriented, and we never have developed to become as good a team as we can be. ... How we respond to this will show us what kind of character we have and what kind of pride we have." — Nick Saban after the loss at LSU on this day in 2010.

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama swimming and diving team after beating LSU, November 5, 2021
