Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 7, 2021

Men's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats

Women's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats

Men's Tennis at UCF Fall Invite, Lake Nona, Fla.

Volleyball vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network Live Stats

Football: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is in third at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba at -16 heading into the final round on Sunday.

Alabama's individual NCAA champions from last season were honored at Saturday night's football game.

2 days

November 7, 1964: With ailing Joe Namath watching from the sideline, No. 3 Alabama led by backup quarterback Steve Sloan knocked off No. 8 LSU with a 17-9 win at Legion Field. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Crimson Tide to keep its national title hopes alive. A 36-yard field goal by David Ray and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Harris keyed the victory. Fullback Steve Bowman scored Alabama's other touchdown on a first-quarter run from the 1-yard line. – Bryant Museum

"It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU 24-15 on this date in 2009.

