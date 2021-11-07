Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 7, 2021
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 7, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Author:

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Today... Daylight Savings Times Ends

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter

Read More

YouTube Channel

There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats
  • Women's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats
  • Men's Tennis at UCF Fall Invite, Lake Nona, Fla.
  • Volleyball vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

  • Football: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is in third at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba at -16 heading into the final round on Sunday.
  • Alabama's individual NCAA champions from last season were honored at Saturday night's football game. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Basketball Season Opener:

2 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 7, 1964: With ailing Joe Namath watching from the sideline, No. 3 Alabama led by backup quarterback Steve Sloan knocked off No. 8 LSU with a 17-9 win at Legion Field. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Crimson Tide to keep its national title hopes alive. A 36-yard field goal by David Ray and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Harris keyed the victory. Fullback Steve Bowman scored Alabama's other touchdown on a first-quarter run from the 1-yard line. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU 24-15 on this date in 2009.

We'll leave you with this...

Cyrus Jones, LSU game program, Nov. 7, 2015
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 7, 2021

1 minute ago
Phidarian Mathis vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Despite Alabama Not Playing Well, Nick Saban Saw Something Important From his Team

51 minutes ago
Alabama linemen before LSU game
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14

1 hour ago
Alabama defense on Hail Mary by LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama Defense Stepped Up When Needed in Win over LSU

2 hours ago
Ed Orgeron
All Things Bama

Alabama 20, LSU 16: What Ed Orgeron Said In Return to Bryant-Denny Stadium

2 hours ago
Bryce Young vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Notebook: Alabama Football Scoring Streak Snapped Against LSU

3 hours ago
John Metchie III vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama Offense Disappears in Second Half in Close Win Against LSU

4 hours ago
Nick Saban after 20-14 Alabama win Over LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama 20, LSU 14: What Nick Saban Said After the Crimson Tide Survives

22 minutes ago