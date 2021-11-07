Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 7, 2021
Today... Daylight Savings Times Ends
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats
- Women's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats
- Men's Tennis at UCF Fall Invite, Lake Nona, Fla.
- Volleyball vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Football: No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14
- Men's Tennis: Enzo Aguiard and Joao Ferreira led the Alabama men’s tennis team at the UCF Invite Saturday at the Collegiate Tennis Center.
Did you notice?
- Alabama Women’s Tennis Duo Bencheikh and Hiser Fall in Consolation Quarterfinals at ITA National Fall Championships
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is in third at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba at -16 heading into the final round on Sunday.
- Alabama's individual NCAA champions from last season were honored at Saturday night's football game.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Basketball Season Opener:
2 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 7, 1964: With ailing Joe Namath watching from the sideline, No. 3 Alabama led by backup quarterback Steve Sloan knocked off No. 8 LSU with a 17-9 win at Legion Field. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Crimson Tide to keep its national title hopes alive. A 36-yard field goal by David Ray and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Harris keyed the victory. Fullback Steve Bowman scored Alabama's other touchdown on a first-quarter run from the 1-yard line. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU 24-15 on this date in 2009.