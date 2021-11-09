Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 9, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Today is ... National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Louisiana Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats.

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Charleston Southern, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats.

Did you notice?

Najee Harris had another decent night for the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 62 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown in the 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears:

Minkah Fitzpatrick also delivered this solid hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields:

And Alabama soccer shared a moment of jubilation after being revealed to have made the field of 64 teams at the 2021 NCAA Tournament:

November 9, 1968: Scott Hunter went 13-for-22 for 232 yards, with touchdown passes to Pete Jilleba and Donnie Sutton, as Alabama defeated LSU 16-7 at Legion Field.

November 9, 2013: Although Alabama-LSU had turned into a fierce rivalry since Nick Saban joined the Crimson Tide, the home-team dominated as A.J. McCarron threw three touchdown passes and T.J. Yeldon tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores for a 38-17 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the process, McCarron overtook John Parker Wilson as Alabama's top all-time career passer.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country." — Nick Saban about A.J. McCarron after Alabama defeated LSU on his date in 2013.

