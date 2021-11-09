Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 9, 2021
Today is ... National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
Read More
Read More
There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.
BamaCentral Headlines
- SEC Names Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. Defensive Player of the Week, Crimson Tide Coaches Select Seven Players of the Week
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Louisiana Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats.
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Charleston Southern, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats.
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
- Najee Harris had another decent night for the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 62 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown in the 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears:
- Minkah Fitzpatrick also delivered this solid hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields:
- And Alabama soccer shared a moment of jubilation after being revealed to have made the field of 64 teams at the 2021 NCAA Tournament:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 Basketball Season Opener:
Today!
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 9, 1968: Scott Hunter went 13-for-22 for 232 yards, with touchdown passes to Pete Jilleba and Donnie Sutton, as Alabama defeated LSU 16-7 at Legion Field.
November 9, 2013: Although Alabama-LSU had turned into a fierce rivalry since Nick Saban joined the Crimson Tide, the home-team dominated as A.J. McCarron threw three touchdown passes and T.J. Yeldon tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores for a 38-17 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the process, McCarron overtook John Parker Wilson as Alabama's top all-time career passer.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country." — Nick Saban about A.J. McCarron after Alabama defeated LSU on his date in 2013.