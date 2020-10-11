Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 11, 2020

Today is … International Day of the Girl

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Football Holds Off Ole Miss in Offensive Slugfest, 63-48

• Alabama QB Mac Jones Delivers Again At Ole Miss: "We Knew We Had to Be Pretty Much Perfect"

• Nick Saban, Dylan Moses Suggest Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Had Their Signals: "They Had an Answer for Everything"

• Notebook: Alabama Defense Frustrated By Ole Miss' Up-Tempo Offense in Road Win

• Live updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Women’s Tennis, SEC Challenge #1: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State at Alabama, all day

• Soccer: Arkansas at Alabama, 2 p.m. CT, ESPNU, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Football: Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

• Women’s Tennis: Alabama earned a trio of wins on Day Two of SEC Challenge #1. Isabella Harvison earned her second singles win on the weekend while Anna Parkhomenko notched her second-consecutive doubles victory while teaming with senior Sydney Riley. Freshman Anne Marie Hiser notched her first Crimson Tide win, tallying a straight-set singles victory. The three-day tournament features players from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State in both singles and doubles.

Did You Notice?

• Trey Mullinax carded a 62 on moving day at the Orange County National Championship to take control entering the final round. Mullinax leads George Cunningham, Stephan Jaeger and Stephen Franken by three strokes. “I know I’m playing well so I just need to stay patient,” the former Crimson Tide golfer said. “Guys are going to make birdies out there. These guys are really good. You never know if you’re going to be even-par through 14 holes and then birdie the rest of them. This is what you want to do, you want to have a chance on Sunday. I’m going to enjoy it and have fun playing on Sunday.”

• Dicky Pride made a move at the SAS Championship, shooting the second round -5 to move into a tie for 15th, and only first strokes behind leaders Darren Clarke, Colin Montgomery and Woody Austin.

• Per Tom Pelissero, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was fined $25,000 by the league for two infractions last week.

• Everything you wanted to know about former Crimson Tide player Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk playing for the French Open doubles title against No.2 seeds and defending champions, Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic. French Open 2020: Doubles final countdown

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 11, 1975: Living members of the 1925 Crimson Tide team that competed in the Rose Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa to watch Paul Bryant's squad stun Washington 52-0. Including punt returns, Alabama tallied 616 yards and quarterback Richard Todd watched virtually most of the game from the sideline after the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to head coach Wallace Wade, and assistant Russell Cohen, those on hand included Wu Winslett, Bill Buckler, Herschel Caldwell, Pete Camp, Roy Dismukes, Grant Gillis, Pooley Hubert, Leslie Payne and Fred Pickhard. Five members of Washington's '25 squad also attended. – Bryant Museum

October 11, 1966: Bobby Humphrey was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

• “Tradition is a rich asset for any team. Tradition and success are traveling companions.” – Wallace Wade

We’ll leave you with this …