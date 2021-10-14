    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 14, 2021

    Your morning briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
    Author:

    Today is … National Be Bald and Be Free Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Men's Tennis: Alabama at the ITA Southern Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala., All Day
    • Women's Tennis: Alabama at the ITA Southern Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day

    Crimson Tide Results

    Volleyball: Alabama def. Missouri, 3 games to 2

    Did You Notice

    Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

    After the 1992 national championship season, only one Alabama player was honored with a national award. That one Crimson Tide player was Antonio Langham. What award did he win?

    The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    October 14, 1961: After trailing for the first time in the season, Alabama roared back to down Roman Gabriel-led North Carolina State 26-7 at Denny Stadium. Touchdown passes from Pat Trammell to Richard Williamson and Bill Battle gave Alabama a 12-7 halftime lead. A 5-yard run by Trammell and a 45-sprint by fullback Ed Versprille capped the Crimson Tide's rally. In the head-to-head quarterback matchup, Trammell was 10-for-14 for 155 yards while Gabriel finished 16-for-23 for 123 yards. – Bryant Museum

    October 14, 1978: Kendal Moorehead was born in Memphis, Tenn.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    “There’s nothing wrong with reading the game plan by the light of the jukebox.” – Kenny Stabler

    We'll Leave You With This ...

    Kenny Stabler at Alabama
