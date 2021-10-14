Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 14, 2021
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Tennis: Alabama at the ITA Southern Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala., All Day
- Women's Tennis: Alabama at the ITA Southern Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day
Crimson Tide Results
Volleyball: Alabama def. Missouri, 3 games to 2
Did You Notice
- Alabama football's Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris and Evan Neal were all announced as semifinalists for the Lombardi Award.
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
After the 1992 national championship season, only one Alabama player was honored with a national award. That one Crimson Tide player was Antonio Langham. What award did he win?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
October 14, 1961: After trailing for the first time in the season, Alabama roared back to down Roman Gabriel-led North Carolina State 26-7 at Denny Stadium. Touchdown passes from Pat Trammell to Richard Williamson and Bill Battle gave Alabama a 12-7 halftime lead. A 5-yard run by Trammell and a 45-sprint by fullback Ed Versprille capped the Crimson Tide's rally. In the head-to-head quarterback matchup, Trammell was 10-for-14 for 155 yards while Gabriel finished 16-for-23 for 123 yards. – Bryant Museum
October 14, 1978: Kendal Moorehead was born in Memphis, Tenn.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“There’s nothing wrong with reading the game plan by the light of the jukebox.” – Kenny Stabler