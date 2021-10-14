Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 14, 2021

Your morning briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Men's Tennis: Alabama at the ITA Southern Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Women's Tennis: Alabama at the ITA Southern Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day

Volleyball: Alabama def. Missouri, 3 games to 2

After the 1992 national championship season, only one Alabama player was honored with a national award. That one Crimson Tide player was Antonio Langham. What award did he win?

October 14, 1961: After trailing for the first time in the season, Alabama roared back to down Roman Gabriel-led North Carolina State 26-7 at Denny Stadium. Touchdown passes from Pat Trammell to Richard Williamson and Bill Battle gave Alabama a 12-7 halftime lead. A 5-yard run by Trammell and a 45-sprint by fullback Ed Versprille capped the Crimson Tide's rally. In the head-to-head quarterback matchup, Trammell was 10-for-14 for 155 yards while Gabriel finished 16-for-23 for 123 yards. – Bryant Museum

October 14, 1978: Kendal Moorehead was born in Memphis, Tenn.

“There’s nothing wrong with reading the game plan by the light of the jukebox.” – Kenny Stabler

