Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 12, 2020

Today is … National Savings Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Soccer: No. 3 Arkansas 2, Alabama 1

Women's Tennis: Alabama closed out Day 3 of the SEC Challenge #1 with a pair of wins on Sunday. Freshman Anne Marie Hiser snagged a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 win over Ariana Arsenault of Georgia while her fellow freshman teammate Vanesa Nikolovova earned her first for the Crimson Tide with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win over Elena Christofi, also from Georgia.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Alabama running back Najee Harris was named the Walter Camp Football National Offensive Player of the Week for his 206 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Ole Miss:

Check out this incredible catch by former Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the Atlanta Falcons:

Henry Ruggs III made the longest reception of his rookie season thus far for a 72-yard touchdown with the Las Vegas Raiders:

Former Alabama women's tennis player Alexa Guarachi finished runner-up in doubles at the French Open along with her partner Desirae Krawczyk. The duo fell in a tough 4-6, 7-5 match to the No. 2 team of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 12, 1974: Alabama scored in the waning seconds on a 36-yard field goal by Bucky Berrey to pull out a 8-7 victory over winless Florida State for homecoming. With only 1:27 remaining, Seminoles' coach Darrell Mudra took an intentional safety. After fielding the subsequent kick, a 32-yard pass from Jack O'Rear to Ozzie Newsome set up Berrey's game-winning field goal. – Bryant Museum

October 12, 1985: Simeon Castille was born in Phenix City, Al.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that. But when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” – Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12)

We’ll leave you with this …