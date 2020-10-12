Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 12, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
- Soccer: No. 3 Arkansas 2, Alabama 1
- Women's Tennis: Alabama closed out Day 3 of the SEC Challenge #1 with a pair of wins on Sunday. Freshman Anne Marie Hiser snagged a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 win over Ariana Arsenault of Georgia while her fellow freshman teammate Vanesa Nikolovova earned her first for the Crimson Tide with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win over Elena Christofi, also from Georgia.
- Alabama running back Najee Harris was named the Walter Camp Football National Offensive Player of the Week for his 206 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Ole Miss:
- Check out this incredible catch by former Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the Atlanta Falcons:
- Henry Ruggs III made the longest reception of his rookie season thus far for a 72-yard touchdown with the Las Vegas Raiders:
- Former Alabama women's tennis player Alexa Guarachi finished runner-up in doubles at the French Open along with her partner Desirae Krawczyk. The duo fell in a tough 4-6, 7-5 match to the No. 2 team of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 12, 1974: Alabama scored in the waning seconds on a 36-yard field goal by Bucky Berrey to pull out a 8-7 victory over winless Florida State for homecoming. With only 1:27 remaining, Seminoles' coach Darrell Mudra took an intentional safety. After fielding the subsequent kick, a 32-yard pass from Jack O'Rear to Ozzie Newsome set up Berrey's game-winning field goal. – Bryant Museum
October 12, 1985: Simeon Castille was born in Phenix City, Al.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that. But when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” – Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12)