Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 15, 2020

In case you missed it: Nick Saban Says He Feels "Fine" After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Alabama women's basketball held its first official practice of the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday. “Today was putting that official stamp on the season being right around the corner,” Curry said. “I’m really proud of everyone in our program, especially our team. I love this group. We’re excited about our leadership, which starts with Jordan Lewis at the point guard and Jasmine Walker at the forward spot. The experience, toughness, grit, gratitude … they’re all about it. We’re returning four starters with a lot of experience, and with those two leading the way, we’re really confident about the direction our team is headed in this season.”

In case you missed, the LSU/Florida game was postponed to Dec. 12 following the rise in positive cases within the Gators program.

Here's what Najee Harris does after scoring five touchdowns in a single game:

Justin Thomas poking some fun with a media member who is a Georgia fan ahead fo the big game on Saturday.

Alabama track and field is well-represented in the national standings:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 15, 1966: Sportswriters called Alabama’s 11-10 heart-stopping victory at Tennessee "a miracle win in Knoxville" and "one of the greatest games ever played in the SEC." Kenny Stabler, 0-for-7 in the first half, rallied the Crimson Tide to 11 points in the final quarter. Stabler sneaked in for a touchdown, passed a two-point conversion to Wayne Cook, and drove Alabama to the 1-yard line to set up a 17-yard field goal by Steve Davis with 3:23 remaining. – Bryant Museum

Oct. 15: “You never know what a football player is made of until he plays against Alabama.” – Tennessee coach Gen. Robert Neyland

