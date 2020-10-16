SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 16, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Sports Day

BamaCentral Headlines 

Crimson Tide schedule 

Women's tennis: vs Mississippi State, Ole Miss (in Starkville)

Did you notice?

  • A sad note on the NFL side of things: Atlanta Falcons beat writer Vaugh McClure passed away at the age of 48.
  • Derrick Henry explained his stiff arm on Josh Norman during his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
  • Former Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. continues to gear up for next month's NBA draft:
  • You gotta admit, this is pretty funny:
  • New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick sent his well wishes to Nick Saban:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 16, 1937: A record Knoxville crowd of 25,000 fans watched Alabama score touchdowns in the second and third quarter as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 14-7 win over Tennessee. The victory made the Crimson Tide odds-on-favorites to win the SEC title. Hal Hughes and Vic Bradford scored touchdowns on quarterback sneaks and only a last-minute touchdown by the Volunteers averted the shutout. It was the first touchdown on the Alabama defense all season. – Bryant Museum

October 16, 1976: Alabama ran its string of consecutive victories over Tennessee to six with a 20-13 win at Neyland Stadium before 82,417 fans. Quarterback Jack O'Rear, who misfired on his only two pass attempts, ran for 119 yards on 18 carries in the wishbone offense. Safety Mike Kramer led the defense with eight tackles and a blocked punt to set up the Crimson Tide’s second touchdown. With the game tied at 13, fullback Calvin Culliver, scored the game-winning points on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

October 16, 1991: DeAndrew White was born in Houston, Texas.  

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 16: "I will not wear that gaudy orange, I will not. It is not my color wheel and I'm not gonna wear it.” — Leanne Tuohy, played by actress Sandra Bullock, in the movie “The Blind Side.”

We'll leave you with this ...

