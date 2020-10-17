Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 17, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... National Pasta Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Nick Saban Tests Negative for COVID-19, Still Awaiting Additional Testing
Did you notice?
- Justin Thomas is tied for eight at the CJ Cup with a score of 6-under par.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 17, 1985: John Parker Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.
October 17, 2009: During what some thought was his Heisman Trophy moment, Mark Ingram Jr. churned out a career-high 246 yards, many out of a wildcat formation on the decisive drive, and scored the game-clinching touchdown to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 20-6 home victory against No. 22 South Carolina. The Crimson Tide had four turnovers, but scored on a pick-six by Mark Barron.
October 17, 2015: Derrick Henry ran for a career-high 236 yards and two scores, and No. 10 Alabama had a school-record three touchdowns on interception returns for a 41-23 victory at No. 9 Texas A&M. Minkah Fitzpatrick opened and closed the scoring with returns of 33 and 55 yards, respectively, and Eddie Jackson had a 93-yard pick-six.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
“Last year, I could just chuck it as far as I could and it was either out of bounds or no one caught it, and that was the checkdown. It’s real football now.” – Missouri quarterback Drew Lock after facing Alabama