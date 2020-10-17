SI.com
Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 17, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Pasta Day

BamaCentral Headlines 

  1. In case you missed it: Nick Saban Tests Negative for COVID-19, Still Awaiting Additional Testing

Did you notice? 

  • Mark Ingram thinks he could do the same to opponents like Derrick Henry:
  • Collin Sexton letting his voice be heard:
  • This right here is a pretty amazing lineup to think about:
  • Justin Thomas is tied for eight at the CJ Cup with a score of 6-under par. 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

October 17, 1985: John Parker Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

 October 17, 2009: During what some thought was his Heisman Trophy moment, Mark Ingram Jr. churned out a career-high 246 yards, many out of a wildcat formation on the decisive drive, and scored the game-clinching touchdown to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 20-6 home victory against No. 22 South Carolina. The Crimson Tide had four turnovers, but scored on a pick-six by Mark Barron.

October 17, 2015: Derrick Henry ran for a career-high 236 yards and two scores, and No. 10 Alabama had a school-record three touchdowns on interception returns for a 41-23 victory at No. 9 Texas A&M. Minkah Fitzpatrick opened and closed the scoring with returns of 33 and 55 yards, respectively, and Eddie Jackson had a 93-yard pick-six.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“Last year, I could just chuck it as far as I could and it was either out of bounds or no one caught it, and that was the checkdown. It’s real football now.” – Missouri quarterback Drew Lock after facing Alabama

We’ll leave you with this ... 

Comments

