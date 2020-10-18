SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 18, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ...National Chocolate Cupcake Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Football: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

Crimson Tide schedule

Soccer: vs Ole Miss, 2 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Alabama's all-girl cheerleading squad picked up their national championship rings on Saturday:
  • Crimson Tide athletics kills it on the field and in the classroom:
  • Nick Saban breaks down DeVonta Smith's 17-yard touchdown catch in last night's win over Georgia:
  • Alabama players had a lot of fun on Twitter following the news that Saban had cleared SEC protocol regarding COVID-19.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 18, 1928: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson was born in Roopville, Ga.

October 18, 1986: Running Bobby Humphrey had 217 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 56-28 win over Tennessee. He was subsequently named the SEC Player of the Week.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 18: “I remember when Alabama came to the Rose Bowl [stadium] to play UCLA [in 2000], and several of the Alabama players came and had their sit-down with Keith Jackson. And I remember distinctly, one of the tailbacks, I remember he walked out of the interview with Keith, and he said to a bunch of his buddies that were waiting in the hall, ‘I just spoke with the voice of God.’”– broadcaster Todd Harris

We'll leave you with this ... 

