Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 18, 2020
Tyler Martin
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Dominant Second-Half Performance Vaults Alabama Over Georgia, 41-24
Crimson Tide results
Football: Alabama 41, Georgia 24
Crimson Tide schedule
Soccer: vs Ole Miss, 2 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Alabama's all-girl cheerleading squad picked up their national championship rings on Saturday:
- Crimson Tide athletics kills it on the field and in the classroom:
- Nick Saban breaks down DeVonta Smith's 17-yard touchdown catch in last night's win over Georgia:
- Alabama players had a lot of fun on Twitter following the news that Saban had cleared SEC protocol regarding COVID-19.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 18, 1928: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson was born in Roopville, Ga.
October 18, 1986: Running Bobby Humphrey had 217 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 56-28 win over Tennessee. He was subsequently named the SEC Player of the Week.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Oct. 18: “I remember when Alabama came to the Rose Bowl [stadium] to play UCLA [in 2000], and several of the Alabama players came and had their sit-down with Keith Jackson. And I remember distinctly, one of the tailbacks, I remember he walked out of the interview with Keith, and he said to a bunch of his buddies that were waiting in the hall, ‘I just spoke with the voice of God.’”– broadcaster Todd Harris