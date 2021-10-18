Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 18, 2021
Today is... National Chocolate Cupcake Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis vs ITA Southern Regionals, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's Tennis vs ITA Fall Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala.
- Men's Golf vs Jackson T Stephens Cup, Little Rock, Ark.
Crimson Tide Results
- Women's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals
Doubles Quarterfinals
Loudmilla Bencheikh/Anne Marie Hiser def. Maggie Cubitt/ Safiya Carrington (LSU) 8-6
Ludmila Kareisova/ Kelsey Mize (OM) def. Anna Parkhomenko/Petra Sedlackova 8-4
Singles Round of 16
Petra Sedlackova def. Sabina Machalova (OM) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
Tiphanie Fiquet (OM) def. Loudmilla Bencheikh 6-2, 5-7, 6-1
Singles Quarterfinals
Petra Sedlackova def. Ariana Arseneault (AU) 6-4, 6-3
Consolation Doubles
Kasia Pitak/Ola Pitak def. Olivia Elliott/Michelle Ncube (Troy) 8-3
Consolation Singles
Ola Pitak def. Kelsey Mize (OM) 3-6, 7-5, [10-5]
Jiayun Zhu (Tulane) def. Ansley Cheshire 6-1, 6-2
Anaelle Leclercq-Fisher (OM) def. Kasia Pitak 7-6 (4), 6-0
- Women's Golf finished fourth at -2 behind Wake Forest, Clemson and Virginia Tech at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational. Benedetta Moresco finished T3 with a 6-under-par 210 in the individual competition
- Softball Fall Ball Doubleheader
- Alabama 8, Memphis 0
- Alabama 3, West Alabama 1
Did You Notice
- Alabama Women's Golf Garners Third Straight Top-Five Finish, Earns Fourth Place at Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational
- Trevon Diggs intercepted Mac Jones for a pick-six...
- And then Jones went right back after Diggs for a 75-yard touchdown. (The Cowboys would go on to win in overtime.)
- Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle connected on two touchdowns for the Dolphins in London
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener
22 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
October 18, 1928: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson was born in Roopville, Ga.
October 18, 1986: Running back Bobby Humphrey had 217 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 56-28 win over Tennessee. He was subsequently named the SEC Player of the Week.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I remember when Alabama came to the Rose Bowl [stadium] to play UCLA [in 2000], and several of the Alabama players came and had their sit-down with Keith Jackson. And I remember distinctly, one of the tailbacks, I remember he walked out of the interview with Keith, and he said to a bunch of his buddies that were waiting in the hall, ‘I just spoke with the voice of God.’”– broadcaster Todd Harris