Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 19, 2020

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Picks Up Commitment From JUCO Prospect Langston Wilson

Women's golf: The Alley, at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss,

Soccer: Ole Miss 2, Alabama 0

Derrick Henry had quite the day, propelling the Tennessee Titans to a win over over the Houston Texans:

Alabama soccer was unable to secure a victory over Ole Miss as the Rebels won 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, completing two passes for nine yards.

Tuscaloosa native Dicky Pride finished tied for 15th at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on the PGA Champions Tour. He shot seven-under par.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 19, 1935: Playing with a broken bone in his left leg, Paul Bryant starred in Alabama's 25-0 win at Tennessee. The Atlanta newspapers doubting the story of the injury requested to review x-rays, which indeed revealed a broken fibula, before using the account of Bryant's handicap in its features on the game. Alabama's first touchdown came on a pass to Bryant who then lateralled to Riley Smith. A key block by Bryant after the pitch to Smith enabled him to score.

Oct. 19: "It was just one little bone." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on playing with a fractured leg against Tennessee in 1935.

