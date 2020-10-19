SI.com
Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 19, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

Women's golf: The Alley, at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss,

Soccer: Ole Miss 2, Alabama 0

  • Derrick Henry had quite the day, propelling the Tennessee Titans to a win over over the Houston Texans:
  • Alabama soccer was unable to secure a victory over Ole Miss as the Rebels won 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. 
  • Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, completing two passes for nine yards.
  • Tuscaloosa native Dicky Pride finished tied for 15th at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on the PGA Champions Tour. He shot seven-under par.

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

October 19, 1935: Playing with a broken bone in his left leg, Paul Bryant starred in Alabama's 25-0 win at Tennessee. The Atlanta newspapers doubting the story of the injury requested to review x-rays, which indeed revealed a broken fibula, before using the account of Bryant's handicap in its features on the game. Alabama's first touchdown came on a pass to Bryant who then lateralled to Riley Smith. A key block by Bryant after the pitch to Smith enabled him to score.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 19: "It was just one little bone." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on playing with a fractured leg against Tennessee in 1935.

We'll leave you with this ...

