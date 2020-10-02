SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 2, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... World Smile Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy caught his first NFL touchdown in the Denver Broncos' 37-28 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night. It was a pretty spectacular play:
  • He finished with two catches for 61 yards and one score, while also catching the attention of Lebron James.
  • Former Crimson Tide golfer Lauren Stephenson is tied for the lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a score of 8-under par. It was a career-best round for the Alabama alumna.
  • Here is what Ravens coach John Harbaugh had to say about Marlon Humphrey's contract extension:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 2, 1925: Although Wallace Wade's Crimson Tide demolished Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa, 50-7, the seven points took on more significance than anyone expected. The touchdown and extra point yielded to the Panthers were the only points allowed by Alabama during the 1925 regular season. Alabama went on to clinch its first national title in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 1926, but the Tide offense had to rally to beat Washington 20-19. – Bryant Museum

October 2, 1980: Shaud Williams was born in Andrews, Texas

October 2, 1993: T.J. Yeldon was born in Daphne, Ala.  

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 2: “In life, you’ll have your back up against the wall many times. You might as well get used to it.” - Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Denture Plan

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Discusses Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond and Offensive Balance on 'Hey Coach'

Nick Saban hops on the radio waves to preview Alabama football's upcoming home opener against the Aggies

Joey Blackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 76-80

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 4 Tracker: Tim Williams Added to Seahawks' Practice Squad

There could be double-digit former Crimson Tide players squaring off when Baltimore visits Washington

Kristi F. Patrick

Gallery: Greg Byrne Offers Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

Byrne gave the media access to the new player entrance, updated locker room and new and improved press box

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Safeties Coach Charles Kelly, DL Christian Barmore and TE Major Tennison All Slated to Return Against Texas A&M

All three missed last Saturday's game against Missouri due to injury or illness

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Football’s Landon Dickerson Named a Semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

The Crimson Tide senior offensive lineman is among 199 candidates nominated for the prestigious award

UA_Athletics

What Nick Saban Wants to See Improved Versus Texas A&M

Nick Saban addressed the media one final time before the Crimson Tide hosts Texas A&M

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: 1968 Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Tesas A&M

Gene Stallings won both the Cotton Bowl and a bear hug from his mentor, Paul W. Bryant, after Texas A&M topped Alabama

J. Bank

Could Mississippi State be Alabama's Biggest Challenger in the SEC West?

Around the SEC does a little re-thinking about Alabama's schedule knowing what we do after the first week of league play

Christopher Walsh

by

jp_powers