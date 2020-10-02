Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 2, 2020

Today is ... World Smile Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

Former Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy caught his first NFL touchdown in the Denver Broncos' 37-28 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night. It was a pretty spectacular play:

He finished with two catches for 61 yards and one score, while also catching the attention of Lebron James.

Former Crimson Tide golfer Lauren Stephenson is tied for the lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a score of 8-under par. It was a career-best round for the Alabama alumna.

Here is what Ravens coach John Harbaugh had to say about Marlon Humphrey's contract extension:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 2, 1925: Although Wallace Wade's Crimson Tide demolished Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa, 50-7, the seven points took on more significance than anyone expected. The touchdown and extra point yielded to the Panthers were the only points allowed by Alabama during the 1925 regular season. Alabama went on to clinch its first national title in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 1926, but the Tide offense had to rally to beat Washington 20-19. – Bryant Museum

October 2, 1980: Shaud Williams was born in Andrews, Texas

October 2, 1993: T.J. Yeldon was born in Daphne, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 2: “In life, you’ll have your back up against the wall many times. You might as well get used to it.” - Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

