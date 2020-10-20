SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 20, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Youth Confidence Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at The Ally, West Point, Miss.

Crimson Tide results

Women's Golf: Alabama is currently tied for eighth place at The Ally in West Point, Miss. after one round of play. The Crimson Tide finished the first round with a 6-over par 294. Florida currently leads the teams of the SEC and Southern Miss with an overall first-round card of 8-under par 280.

  • Former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake had this incredible run to slam the door shut on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football:
  • Amari Cooper caught the Dallas Cowboys' only touchdown of the night on Monday:
  • Class of 2022 swimmer Kylee Grafmiller, the No. 4 swimmer in the state of Texas, committed to Alabama swimming and diving:
  • Three recognizable faces were named the Alabama football student-athletes of the week:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 20, 1951: In Alabama's first televised game, the Crimson Tide lost 27-13 to Tennessee at Legion Field.

October 20, 1974: Alabama's Leroy Cook was named the National Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance in the 30-7 trouncing of Tennessee. Cook was credited with 11 tackles, including four quarterback sacks. Defensive teammates Bob Baumhower and Charlie Hannah had three sacks apiece as the "Redwood Forest" defense notched 13 sacks for a minus 82 yards. After helping UT quarterback Randy Wallace up after one of his sacks, Cook told him, “You are a great quarterback. Thank goodness you don't have time to throw."

October 20, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw for a career-high 306 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Alabama trounced Tennessee 44-13 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide had scored at least 30 points in each of its first seven games, the longest streak to start a season in school history. "We set the tone and we stayed on it," McCarron said. "We never let up, and that was the biggest thing Coach keeps preaching."

Oct. 20, 2015: Former Alabama running back Altee Tenpenny was killed in a one-car wreck Tuesday evening, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. Tenpenny, 20, was driving through Mississippi on Mississippi Highway 1 when he collided with a highway sign at approximately 5 p.m. just outside Glen Allan. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Smoke 'em if you got 'em" – Although it’s been quoted in numerous movies including “Spaceballs,” it was a popular phrase in the military during World War II, meaning to take a break. 

