Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 21, 2020

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at The Ally, West Point, Miss.

Crimson Tide results

Women's Golf: Alabama is now up to sixth place following the second round at The Ally in West Point, Miss. Emilie Øverås shot a career-best round of 4-under par 68, leading the team to an overall score of 294-285/579 after 36 holes.

The Washington Football Team signed former Alabama wide receiver Robert Foster to its 53-man roster:

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter also signed with a new team, this time to the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad:

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins' QB1 moving forward, the organization announced on Tuesday:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 21, 1989: “In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama outlasted Tennessee 47-30 at legendary Legion Field in Birmingham. A CBS audience and overflow crowd watched Gary Hollingsworth complete 32 of 48 for 378 yards and Siran Stacy accumulate 317 all-purpose yards for the Crimson Tide. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I’ve seen a lot of great college offensive linemen. The greatest was John Hannah.” – Bob Bell

