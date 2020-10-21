Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 21, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Reptile Awareness Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Women's Golf: Alabama at The Ally, West Point, Miss.
Crimson Tide results
Women's Golf: Alabama is now up to sixth place following the second round at The Ally in West Point, Miss. Emilie Øverås shot a career-best round of 4-under par 68, leading the team to an overall score of 294-285/579 after 36 holes.
Bama Central Headlines …
- Alabama's Defensive Front Using Performance Against Georgia as Confidence Booster for Tennessee
- Alabama Aims to Repeat Historic Offensive Outing Versus Tennessee
- Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: The Titans' King Rules Week 6
- Crimson Tikes: 4th and Forever
- Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Practice Report: Alabama Conducts Full-Pad Workout Ahead of Tennessee
- In case you missed it: Report: Alex Tchikou Injures Achilles Tendon
Did you notice?
- The Washington Football Team signed former Alabama wide receiver Robert Foster to its 53-man roster:
- Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter also signed with a new team, this time to the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad:
- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins' QB1 moving forward, the organization announced on Tuesday:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 21, 1989: “In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama outlasted Tennessee 47-30 at legendary Legion Field in Birmingham. A CBS audience and overflow crowd watched Gary Hollingsworth complete 32 of 48 for 378 yards and Siran Stacy accumulate 317 all-purpose yards for the Crimson Tide. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I’ve seen a lot of great college offensive linemen. The greatest was John Hannah.” – Bob Bell