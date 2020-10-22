Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 22, 2020

Today is ... National Color Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama DL Ishmael Sopsher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Missouri 3, Alabama 1

Women's golf: 8th place at The Alley

Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball: Missouri at Alabama, 8:30 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

The Alabama men's tennis team added Rudi Christiansen, who is slated to join the program in the spring. “Rudi loves to compete and every facet that goes into competing,” coach George Husack said. “He fits our team dynamic and is driven to constantly improve. He will impact our program this spring and throughout his Alabama career. We’re excited to have him here in January.”

This will be a great listen for Crimson Tide fans ... Derrick Henry was a guest on Mark Ingram's podcast:

The Miami Dolphins made the news, regarding Tua Tagovailoa becoming the starting quarterback, became official on Wednesday.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores explained the move:

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Alabama's match with Auburn was moved from Nov. 8 to Nov. 6 at 6 p.m (CT).

A'Shawn Robinson is on the brink of returning to action with the Los Angeles Rams.

Alabama women's golf finished in eight place at The Alley event this week, but the team had three women shoot inside the top 25 — Emilie Overas (E), Polly Mack (+1), and Kenzie Wright (+2).

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 22, 1988: In describing the action to a CBS audience, commentator Brent Musburger calls Derrick Thomas' performance the best defensive effort he had ever seen. In Alabama's 8-3 win over Penn State, Thomas registered three quarterback sacks, including one for a safety, batted down one pass, and was credited with eight quarterback hurries. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 22: “Never give up. Reach down inside and you’ll find something left.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...