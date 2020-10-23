Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 23, 2020

Today is ...National iPod Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Missouri 3, Alabama 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Soccer: Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Men's tennis: Bulldog Challenge in Starkville, Miss., All Day

Women's tennis: 2nd SEC Challenge in Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day

Did you notice?

Justin Thomas had quite the day at the first round of the Zozo Championship, shooting seven-under par, which makes him tied for second after 18 holes.

A'Shawn Robinson was back practicing with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday:

Robert Foster was signed to the Washington Football Team's active roster.

Check out Robert Horry and more Alabama basketball legends share some of their favorite memories from college:

Marty Lyons has a new book out:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered in the second half.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 23: "Our focus this week was to try to distinguish ourselves by playing to a higher standard, and I challenged everybody to do that and I feel like in the second half we did that.” – Nick Saban after defeating Tennessee, and his former assistant coach Derek Dooley, on this date in 2010, 41-10.

We'll leave you with this ...