Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 23, 2020

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide results 

Volleyball: Missouri 3, Alabama 0 

Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's tennis: Bulldog Challenge in Starkville, Miss., All Day
  • Women's tennis: 2nd SEC Challenge in Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day 

Did you notice?

  • Justin Thomas had quite the day at the first round of the Zozo Championship, shooting seven-under par, which makes him tied for second after 18 holes.
  • A'Shawn Robinson was back practicing with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday:
  • Robert Foster was signed to the Washington Football Team's active roster.
  • Check out Robert Horry and more Alabama basketball legends share some of their favorite memories from college:
  • Marty Lyons has a new book out:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered in the second half. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

Oct. 23: "Our focus this week was to try to distinguish ourselves by playing to a higher standard, and I challenged everybody to do that and I feel like in the second half we did that.” – Nick Saban after defeating Tennessee, and his former assistant coach Derek Dooley, on this date in 2010, 41-10.

We'll leave you with this ...

Alabama AD Greg Byrne Recalls Fight with COVID-19 on Paul Finebaum Show: "I'm Doing Better"

The Crimson Tide athletic director sat down with Finebaum to discuss his battle with the novel coronavirus

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Praises Miller Forristall, Gives Injury Updates to LaBryan Ray and Carl Tucker

The Crimson Tide coach is set to join the broadcast at 7 p.m (CT)

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: One Mississippissippissippi ...

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

College Football Can Only Blame Itself for Unleashing Alabama's Offensive Potential

All Things CW examines how Alabama's offense has changed under Nick Saban, which partly stems from moves designed to make things tougher on the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Talk of the Tide: Mac Jones on a Joe Burrow-Like Rise to the Top of College Football

Don't look now, but this Crimson Tide signal caller is in the midst of a historic season

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: The 1967 Third Saturday In October

Alabama was rising a 25-game unbeaten streak when Tennessee visited Legion Field for a No. 6 vs No. 7 matchup in 1967

J. Bank

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 61-65

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Reiterates the Importance of Handling Success for Alabama Football

The Crimson Tide head coach talked extensively on the matter of handling success and humility in his weekly Wednesday press conference

Joey Blackwell

Alabama DL Ishmael Sopsher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-4, 310 pound defensive lineman hasn't made an appearance in 2020

Tyler Martin

Alex Tchikou Injures Achilles Tendon, Out for Season

The Alabama basketball freshman forward injured his Achilles tendon in practice on Monday

Joey Blackwell

