Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 23, 2020
Tyler Martin
- In case you missed it: Alabama AD Greg Byrne Recalls Fight with COVID-19 on Paul Finebaum Show: "I'm Doing Better"
Crimson Tide results
Volleyball: Missouri 3, Alabama 0
Crimson Tide schedule
- Soccer: Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats
- Men's tennis: Bulldog Challenge in Starkville, Miss., All Day
- Women's tennis: 2nd SEC Challenge in Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day
Did you notice?
- Justin Thomas had quite the day at the first round of the Zozo Championship, shooting seven-under par, which makes him tied for second after 18 holes.
- A'Shawn Robinson was back practicing with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday:
- Robert Foster was signed to the Washington Football Team's active roster.
- Check out Robert Horry and more Alabama basketball legends share some of their favorite memories from college:
- Marty Lyons has a new book out:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered in the second half.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Oct. 23: "Our focus this week was to try to distinguish ourselves by playing to a higher standard, and I challenged everybody to do that and I feel like in the second half we did that.” – Nick Saban after defeating Tennessee, and his former assistant coach Derek Dooley, on this date in 2010, 41-10.