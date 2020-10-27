Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 27, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
- Men’s golf at Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, all day, Live stats
Crimson Tide results
- Men's Golf: The Crimson Tide carded its second consecutive season-low round, firing 6-under 278 on Monday, and moved up two spots into eighth overall with a team score of 11-under par 559 (279-278) after 36 holes of play at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate.
Bama Central Headlines …
Did you notice?
- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson scored the sixth defensive touchdown of his NFL career on Monday night with a scoop-and-score. Jackson now has the most scoring plays on defense in the league since he was drafted in 2017.
- Speaking of former Alabama players on Monday Night Football, check out this stop by Terrell Lewis for the L.A. Rams:
- Justin Thomas just can't be stopped:
- Pinson Valley basketball congratulated the latest Alabama football and basketball commitment, GaQuincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 27, 1973: Alabama set a national record with 833 total yards in a 77-6 rout of Virginia Tech in a Tuscaloosa night game. Calvin Culliver, Jimmy Taylor, Wilbur Jackson and Richard Todd all rushed for more than 100 yards. – Bryant Museum
October 27, 1989: Mark Barron was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"Paul Bryant was just tougher than the rest of us. That, plus his ability to make everybody believe in him, made his teams hard to beat." –Texas coach Darrell Royal