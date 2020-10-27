Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 27, 2020

Today is … National American Beer Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men’s golf at Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, all day, Live stats

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: The Crimson Tide carded its second consecutive season-low round, firing 6-under 278 on Monday, and moved up two spots into eighth overall with a team score of 11-under par 559 (279-278) after 36 holes of play at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson scored the sixth defensive touchdown of his NFL career on Monday night with a scoop-and-score. Jackson now has the most scoring plays on defense in the league since he was drafted in 2017.

Speaking of former Alabama players on Monday Night Football, check out this stop by Terrell Lewis for the L.A. Rams:

Justin Thomas just can't be stopped:

Pinson Valley basketball congratulated the latest Alabama football and basketball commitment, GaQuincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 27, 1973: Alabama set a national record with 833 total yards in a 77-6 rout of Virginia Tech in a Tuscaloosa night game. Calvin Culliver, Jimmy Taylor, Wilbur Jackson and Richard Todd all rushed for more than 100 yards. – Bryant Museum

October 27, 1989: Mark Barron was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Paul Bryant was just tougher than the rest of us. That, plus his ability to make everybody believe in him, made his teams hard to beat." –Texas coach Darrell Royal

We’ll leave you with this …