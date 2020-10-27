SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 27, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National American Beer Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men’s golf at Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, all day, Live stats

Crimson Tide results

  • Men's Golf: The Crimson Tide carded its second consecutive season-low round, firing 6-under 278 on Monday, and moved up two spots into eighth overall with a team score of 11-under par 559 (279-278) after 36 holes of play at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson scored the sixth defensive touchdown of his NFL career on Monday night with a scoop-and-score. Jackson now has the most scoring plays on defense in the league since he was drafted in 2017.
  • Speaking of former Alabama players on Monday Night Football, check out this stop by Terrell Lewis for the L.A. Rams:
  • Justin Thomas just can't be stopped:
  • Pinson Valley basketball congratulated the latest Alabama football and basketball commitment, GaQuincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 27, 1973: Alabama set a national record with 833 total yards in a 77-6 rout of Virginia Tech in a Tuscaloosa night game. Calvin Culliver, Jimmy Taylor, Wilbur Jackson and Richard Todd all rushed for more than 100 yards. – Bryant Museum

October 27, 1989: Mark Barron was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Paul Bryant was just tougher than the rest of us. That, plus his ability to make everybody believe in him, made his teams hard to beat." –Texas coach Darrell Royal

We’ll leave you with this …

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama's Defense Gears Up for First Matchup Against Mike Leach's Air-Raid Offense

Both Nick Saban and linebacker Christian Harris recognize the potential threat that the Bulldogs' offense poses to the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Herb Jones' Offensive Development Could Be X-Factor for Crimson Tide Basketball

After earning All-SEC defensive honors a year ago, Jones is honing in on developing his craft on the offensive end after two injuries that have stunted his growth on that side of the ball

Tyler Martin

Jaylen Waddle Undergoes Successful Ankle Surgery

Alabama coach Nick Saban provides an update on the star wide out while quarterback Mac Jones speaks on how hard it was to watch a teammate go down like that

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Mac Jones Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for a Third Time

The Crimson Tide signal caller threw for 387 yards and added one rushing score in the blowout win against the Volunteers over the weekend

Tyler Martin

Jaylen Waddle is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Waddle was injured on the opening kickoff this past weekend at Tennessee

Joey Blackwell

2021 DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry Makes College Decision

The No. 1 player in the state of Alabama announced his long-awaited college commitment public on Sunday afternoon

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 26, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Details Decision to Roll with Crimson Tide

McKinstry comfortable with his decision to play for Alabama coach Nick Saban

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Cat Scratch Fever

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama notched its 14th-straight win in the Third Saturday in October rivalry, but it came at a cost

Christopher Walsh