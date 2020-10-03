Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 3, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Techies Day
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
- Men's Tennis: Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt at Auburn, all day
- Football: Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
- Alabama men's tennis finished 5-6 in singles matches and 1-4 in doubles matches at the Tiger Fall Invitational in Auburn, Ala. Play resumes on Saturday for Day 2 of the tournament.
Bama Central Headlines …
- Alabama Aims for Latest Upgrades, Including to Bryant-Denny Stadium, to be a Giant Step Forward
- All Thing Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Texas A&M with Aggies Reporter Travis Brown
- Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 4: Josh Jacobs
- Crimson Tikes: Up, Up and Away
- Recruiting Corner: JD Davison to Announce Over Weekend, Elite 2021 DE Names Alabama Among Finalists
- In case you missed it: University of Alabama Positive COVID-19 Cases Continue to Trend Downwards
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama and current Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leads the league among running backs in missed tackles forced:
- Check out former Alabama golfer Cheyenne Knight's chip-in for birdie. Knight is currently tied for 65th at even through two rounds of the ShopRite LGPA Classic.
- The Crimson Tide Foundation honored former Crimson Tide softball catcher Kelley Askew Grillo for her work as a nurse in these trying times:
- Alabama track and field runners Mercy Chelangat and Jami Reed finished first and second respectively at the Florida State Invitational:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 3, 1916: Lew Bostick was born in Birmingham, Ala.
October 3, 1942: For the first time since 1939, Alabama scored on Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 21-6 upset over the Bulldogs before 18,000 fans in Tuscaloosa. Russ Craft scored all three touchdowns in the third quarter, going in for six points from 3, 38 and 9 yards out. George Hecht kicked all three extra points. A fourth-quarter touchdown by the Maroons averted the shutout.
October 3, 2015: Ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, Alabama re-established its national title hopes when it went to No. 8 Georgia and crushed the Bulldogs 38-10. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, and Eddie Jackson’s pick-6 on a 50-yard return on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half ended any hopes of a comeback.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"Ever since I was little, I've dreamed of beating Georgia and all those good schools. This is pretty sweet." – Quarterback Jake Coker after the 2015 win over the Bulldogs.