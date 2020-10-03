SI.com
Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 3, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Techies Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's Tennis: Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt at Auburn, all day
  • Football: Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

  • Alabama men's tennis finished 5-6 in singles matches and 1-4 in doubles matches at the Tiger Fall Invitational in Auburn, Ala. Play resumes on Saturday for Day 2 of the tournament.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama and current Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leads the league among running backs in missed tackles forced:
  • Check out former Alabama golfer Cheyenne Knight's chip-in for birdie. Knight is currently tied for 65th at even through two rounds of the ShopRite LGPA Classic.
  • The Crimson Tide Foundation honored former Crimson Tide softball catcher Kelley Askew Grillo for her work as a nurse in these trying times:
  • Alabama track and field runners Mercy Chelangat and Jami Reed finished first and second respectively at the Florida State Invitational:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 3, 1916: Lew Bostick was born in Birmingham, Ala. 

October 3, 1942: For the first time since 1939, Alabama scored on Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 21-6 upset over the Bulldogs before 18,000 fans in Tuscaloosa. Russ Craft scored all three touchdowns in the third quarter, going in for six points from 3, 38 and 9 yards out. George Hecht kicked all three extra points. A fourth-quarter touchdown by the Maroons averted the shutout.

October 3, 2015: Ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, Alabama re-established its national title hopes when it went to No. 8 Georgia and crushed the Bulldogs 38-10. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, and Eddie Jackson’s pick-6 on a 50-yard return on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half ended any hopes of a comeback. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Ever since I was little, I've dreamed of beating Georgia and all those good schools. This is pretty sweet." – Quarterback Jake Coker after the 2015 win over the Bulldogs.

We’ll leave you with this …

