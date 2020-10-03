Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 3, 2020

Today is … National Techies Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Tennis: Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt at Auburn, all day

Football: Texas A & M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Alabama men's tennis finished 5-6 in singles matches and 1-4 in doubles matches at the Tiger Fall Invitational in Auburn, Ala. Play resumes on Saturday for Day 2 of the tournament.

Did you notice?

Former Alabama and current Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leads the league among running backs in missed tackles forced:

Check out former Alabama golfer Cheyenne Knight's chip-in for birdie. Knight is currently tied for 65th at even through two rounds of the ShopRite LGPA Classic.

The Crimson Tide Foundation honored former Crimson Tide softball catcher Kelley Askew Grillo for her work as a nurse in these trying times:

Alabama track and field runners Mercy Chelangat and Jami Reed finished first and second respectively at the Florida State Invitational:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 3, 1916: Lew Bostick was born in Birmingham, Ala.

October 3, 1942: For the first time since 1939, Alabama scored on Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 21-6 upset over the Bulldogs before 18,000 fans in Tuscaloosa. Russ Craft scored all three touchdowns in the third quarter, going in for six points from 3, 38 and 9 yards out. George Hecht kicked all three extra points. A fourth-quarter touchdown by the Maroons averted the shutout.

October 3, 2015: Ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, Alabama re-established its national title hopes when it went to No. 8 Georgia and crushed the Bulldogs 38-10. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, and Eddie Jackson’s pick-6 on a 50-yard return on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half ended any hopes of a comeback.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Ever since I was little, I've dreamed of beating Georgia and all those good schools. This is pretty sweet." – Quarterback Jake Coker after the 2015 win over the Bulldogs.

