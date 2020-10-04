SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 4, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Taco Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's Tennis: Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss at Auburn, All Day
  • Soccer: Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

  • Football: Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • We agree with Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne here. Very solid work by the fans and staff to maintain social distancing and uphold masking policies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday:
  • Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges is tied for 10th at 13-under par at the Savannah Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour:
  • Derrick Henry and Jonathan Allen had a message for fans in the stands at the Alabama/Texas A&M game on Saturday:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 4, 1969: In one of the most exciting games in college football history, Alabama edged Ole Miss 33-32 before a sellout crowd at Legion Field and large television audience on ABC. Alabama’s Scott Hunter was 22-for-29 and 300 passing yards while Rebels quarterback Archie Manning was 33-for-52 for 436 yards to go with 15 carries for 104 rushing yards. Mississippi's 609 yards were the most ever registered against a Crimson Tide defense.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I’ve been here so long that when I got here the Dead Sea wasn’t even sick.” – Wimp Sanderson 

We’ll leave you with this …

