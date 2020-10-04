Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 4, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Taco Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
- Men's Tennis: Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss at Auburn, All Day
- Soccer: Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
- Football: Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24
Did you notice?
- We agree with Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne here. Very solid work by the fans and staff to maintain social distancing and uphold masking policies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday:
- Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges is tied for 10th at 13-under par at the Savannah Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour:
- Derrick Henry and Jonathan Allen had a message for fans in the stands at the Alabama/Texas A&M game on Saturday:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 4, 1969: In one of the most exciting games in college football history, Alabama edged Ole Miss 33-32 before a sellout crowd at Legion Field and large television audience on ABC. Alabama’s Scott Hunter was 22-for-29 and 300 passing yards while Rebels quarterback Archie Manning was 33-for-52 for 436 yards to go with 15 carries for 104 rushing yards. Mississippi's 609 yards were the most ever registered against a Crimson Tide defense.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I’ve been here so long that when I got here the Dead Sea wasn’t even sick.” – Wimp Sanderson