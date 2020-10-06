Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 6, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is... World Cerebral Palsy Day
Crimson Tide results
Men's golf: T4 at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Women's golf: Ninth at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama Secondary Aims to Corral Ole Miss' Prolific Passing Attack
Did you notice?
- Damien Harris finished with 17 carries for 100 yards in his New England Patriots' debut on Monday night.
- Alabama baseball earned a commitment from pitcher Austin Morris last night:
- Julio Jones now owns the Atlanta Falcons franchise record for most career receptions thanks to this play.
- In case you missed it, Jonah Willams had quite the game on Sunday:
- Former Alabama DT Quinnen Willams has his gun charge dropped:
On this date in Crimson Tide Tide history:
October 6, 1986: Hall of Fame coach Wallace Wade died at the age of 94 at his Durham, N.C. home. Wade led Alabama’s first three national championships while compiling a 61-13-3 record and .813 winning percentage from 1923-30.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
Oct. 6: “Nobody ever got backslapped into winning anything.” – Wallace Wade