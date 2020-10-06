Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 6, 2020

Today is... World Cerebral Palsy Day

Crimson Tide results

Men's golf: T4 at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Women's golf: Ninth at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama Secondary Aims to Corral Ole Miss' Prolific Passing Attack

Did you notice?

Damien Harris finished with 17 carries for 100 yards in his New England Patriots' debut on Monday night.

Alabama baseball earned a commitment from pitcher Austin Morris last night:

Julio Jones now owns the Atlanta Falcons franchise record for most career receptions thanks to this play.

In case you missed it, Jonah Willams had quite the game on Sunday:

Former Alabama DT Quinnen Willams has his gun charge dropped:

On this date in Crimson Tide Tide history:

October 6, 1986: Hall of Fame coach Wallace Wade died at the age of 94 at his Durham, N.C. home. Wade led Alabama’s first three national championships while compiling a 61-13-3 record and .813 winning percentage from 1923-30.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Oct. 6: “Nobody ever got backslapped into winning anything.” – Wallace Wade

