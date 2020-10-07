Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 7, 2020

Today is … National Inner Beauty Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., all day.

Women's Golf: Alabama at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., all day.

Crimson Tide results

Men's golf at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Alabama is currently in the overall lead at 6-under par 282 through 36 holes. The third and final round takes place on Wednesday.

Women's golf at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: The Crimson Tide currently sit in 11th place with a score of 40-over par 576. Host Arkansas currently sits in first place at even, 10 strokes ahead of second-place LSU with one round remaining.

Alabama men's golf has the lead heading into the final round of The Blessings Collegiate Invitational with an overall score of 6-under par:

Crimson Tide women's golf, who currently sit in 11th place at 40-over par at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, took some time out of their day to thank their coaches on National Coaches Day:

The Southeastern Conference announced that it is currently monitoring Hurricane Delta and is seeking potential alternate dates/locations should the weather prove too difficult for games to take place on Saturday (including Alabama at Ole Miss):

Former Crimson Tide cornerback Marlon Humphrey did a little unboxing video of his Bama Factor swag sent in the mail by Alabama to its players in the NFL:

Alabama track and field's Mercy Chelangat (pictured below, number 1213) was named the SEC Women's Runner of the Week after winning the title of the women's 5k race at last week's Florida State Invitational:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 7, 1921: Vaughn Mancha was born in Sugar Valley, Ga.

October 7, 1933: Although Dixie Howell rushed for 133 yards, the first Southeastern Conference game played by Alabama ended in a 0-0 tie to Ole Miss at Legion Field. Not pleased with the result, coach Frank Thomas ordered "some savage practices before next Saturday's game with Miss. State."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I should have listened to Saban. If I had, I probably would have been a first-round draft pick. Nick Saban was just trying to show me the right way, but I had my own vision. What he was trying to get across to me made sense as I got older, but back then I was a 17-year-old kid going to college who wanted to play basketball, too.” – All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates, who left Michigan State to concentrate on basketball

