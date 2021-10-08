Publish date:
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 8, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
BamaCentral Headlines
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis: Alabama vs ITA All-American Championships, Charleston, S.C.
- Men's Tennis: Alabama vs ITA All-American Championships, Tulsa, Okla.
Crimson Tide Results
Did You Notice?
- Marlon Humphry gave a recruiting pitch for Alabama while talking about his relationship with Anthony Avertt during media availability with the Ravens:
- Some Alabama fans have been sending Lane Kiffin popcorn this week after his pregame comments on CBS:
- Former Alabama baseball player Alex Avila has already found a new gig after his retirement from MLB with the Nationals:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
October 8, 1977: Barry Krauss' interception of Rob Hertel's two-point conversion pass attempt ensured a 21-20 victory over No. 1 Southern California at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A fierce fourth-quarter rally got the Trojans to within a point, but they couldn’t score the game-winning points.
October 9, 1898: Joe Sewell was born in Titus, Ala.'
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Playing at Alabama taught me mental toughness, being a team player, being a winner.” – Cornelius Bennett