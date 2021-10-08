    • October 8, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 8, 2021
    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
    Today is... National Hero Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Women's Tennis: Alabama vs ITA All-American Championships, Charleston, S.C.
    • Men's Tennis: Alabama vs ITA All-American Championships, Tulsa, Okla.

    Crimson Tide Results

    Did You Notice?

    • Marlon Humphry gave a recruiting pitch for Alabama while talking about his relationship with Anthony Avertt  during media availability with the Ravens:
    • Some Alabama fans have been sending Lane Kiffin popcorn this week after his pregame comments on CBS:
    • Former Alabama baseball player Alex Avila has already found a new gig after his retirement from MLB with the Nationals:

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    October 8, 1977: Barry Krauss' interception of Rob Hertel's two-point conversion pass attempt ensured a 21-20 victory over No. 1 Southern California at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A fierce fourth-quarter rally got the Trojans to within a point, but they couldn’t score the game-winning points.

    October 9, 1898: Joe Sewell was born in Titus, Ala.'

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    Playing at Alabama taught me mental toughness, being a team player, being a winner.” – Cornelius Bennett

    We’ll leave you with this …

    Darius Hanks, Marquis Maze, Vanderbilt game program, Oct. 8, 2011
